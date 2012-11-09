FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms MSCI 2004-RR2
November 9, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms MSCI 2004-RR2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 12 classes issued by MSCI 2004-RR2 as a
result of stable performance on the underlying portfolio since the last rating
action. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.

Since Fitch's last rating action in December 2011, approximately 22.9% of the 
underlying collateral has been upgraded. Currently, 55.2% of the portfolio has a
Fitch derived rating below investment grade and 15.2% has a rating in the 'CCC' 
category and below, compared to 60.7% and 13% at the last rating action. Over 
this time, the class A-2 notes have received $19.7 million for a total of $87.7 
million in principal paydowns since issuance.

This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report 
'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit 
Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio. 
The Rating Loss Rates (RLR) were then compared to the credit enhancement of the 
classes. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets that are 
distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term 
maturities. Additionally, Fitch performed a deterministic scenario where 
recovery estimate on the distressed collateral was modeled in accordance with 
the principal waterfall. An asset by asset analysis was then performed for the 
remaining assets to determine the collateral coverage for the remaining 
liabilities. Based on this analysis, the credit enhancement for the class A-2 
through J notes is consistent with the current rating of the notes.Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs

