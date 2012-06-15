TEXT-Fitch affirms Eaton Corp ratings

June 15 - Fitch Ratings has removed Eaton Corporation's (Eaton) short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and commercial paper rating from Rating Watch Negative and affirmed the ratings at 'F2'. The rating actions reflect improved clarity surrounding Eaton's liquidity following an increase and renewal of its revolving bank credit facilities, including the replacement of two facilities totaling $1 billion scheduled to mature within one year. Eaton's long-term IDR and other long-term ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative. A full rating list follows at the end of this release. Fitch placed Eaton's ratings on Rating Watch Negative following the company's announcement in May 2012 of an agreement to acquire Cooper Industries plc (Cooper) for approximately $11.8 billion, not including assumed debt. The Negative Rating Watch reflects a material increase in Eaton's debt and pro forma leverage expected to result from the Cooper acquisition. Eaton plans to fund the acquisition with a combination of debt and equity, including $5.1 billion of long-term debt. Eaton will assume and guaranty Cooper's $1.4 billion of outstanding debt. Fitch estimates pro forma debt/EBITDA at closing will be approximately 3.3x compared to 1.7x at March 31, 2012. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2012, subject to regulatory approval. The combined company will be incorporated in Ireland where Cooper is currently domiciled. Fitch anticipates Eaton's ratings could be downgraded by one notch to 'BBB+', given the company's high leverage immediately following the Cooper acquisition. A two-notch downgrade to 'BBB' is possible but unlikely as both Eaton and Cooper have solid operating profiles and should have sufficient financial flexibility to reduce leverage over time. Eaton plans to reduce leverage and return to stronger credit metrics within two to three years of the acquisition. Fitch believes cash flow and liquidity at the combined company following the acquisition should remain strong. The company's discretionary spending for acquisitions and share repurchases can be expected to be modest in the near term to facilitate debt reduction and allow Eaton to focus on integrating Cooper. The resolution of the Rating Watch will depend on approval by shareholders of both companies, regulatory approvals, and a review by Fitch of additional details about the transaction as it becomes available. Eaton's 12-month pro forma free cash flow after dividends, including Cooper, was nearly $700 million at March 31, 2012. Free cash flow could improve during 2012 due to operating improvements and the absence of one-time items including a $154 million contribution to a VEBA trust at Eaton and a $250 million asbestos settlement payment at Cooper in 2011. Eaton's ability to reduce leverage after the acquisition will also depend on sales and EBITDA growth which will be subject to economic conditions in Eaton's end markets and the company's ability to realize expected synergies from the Cooper acquisition. Eaton's acquisition of Cooper offers several benefits including complementary product portfolios, cost synergies which Eaton estimates at $260 million annually within four years, and annual cash management and tax benefits of approximately $160 million. Eaton also expects to realize sales synergies. These benefits will be offset by estimated acquisition integration costs totaling $200 million through 2015. Rating concerns include normal integration risk, the cyclical nature of some of Eaton's end markets, low margins in the ROW Electrical segment, slower growth in China, weakness in Europe, and a sizeable underfunded pension obligation. Eaton's U.S. pension plans were underfunded by $1.2 billion at year end 2011, while Cooper's net pension liability was much smaller at $137 million. Eaton's liquidity at March 31, 2012 included $811 million of cash and full availability under three revolvers totaling $1.5 billion. Liquidity at March 31, 2012 was offset by $405 million of short-term debt and current maturities. In June 2012, the total amount of the bank facilities was increased to $2.0 billion, and two revolvers scheduled to mature within one year were reset to mature in 2015 and 2017. All three facilities are available to Eaton and will remain in place following the acquisition of Cooper. Eaton also has a $6.75 billion bridge facility to provide liquidity for the Cooper acquisition. Fitch has removed from Rating Watch Negative and affirmed the following ratings for Eaton: --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. The following ratings for Eaton remain on Rating Watch Negative: --IDR 'A-'; --Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'A-'; --Senior unsecured long-term debt 'A-'. Approximately $3.75 billion of debt was outstanding at March 31, 2012.