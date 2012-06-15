TEXT-Fitch Euro rev exposure varies greatly U.S. sectors

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 - U.S. companies generally have moderate revenue exposure to Europe, but vulnerability to a sharp slowdown in the euro zone is concentrated in a few high-profile sectors, according to analysis by Fitch Ratings. Among Fitch-rated U.S. companies, including many multinational firms with extensive non-U.S. sales, 15% have substantial revenue exposure to Europe, which we define as exceeding 25% of a firm’s global revenues. Sectors with a high proportion of significantly exposed companies include automobiles at 50%, diversified industrials at 43%, consumer products at 33%, technology at 28%, and chemicals at 27%. Many of the companies with higher percentages of revenue exposure have large European-based manufacturing facilities and overseas production, and they have been preparing for some time to respond to weakening European demand through cost reduction and, in some cases, capacity rationalization. As a result, the impact of a sharp European slowdown on earnings and cash flow could be reduced. Some large U.S. multinationals, reflecting a high level of diversification in their global operations, have somewhat lower sensitivity to Europe. This is true in the auto industry, for example, where GM’s European sales accounted for 17% of global automotive net revenues in 2011, below our 25% threshold for heavy exposure. On the flip side, those sectors with no rated companies, where European revenue exceeded 25% of the global total include homebuilding, telecommunications, gaming/leisure/lodging, and transportation. In the event that economic conditions in the euro zone deteriorate further because of the sovereign debt crisis and troubles in the European banking system, we will remain focused on the need to evaluate U.S. companies’ speed and flexibility in addressing revenue weakness through cost cutting and possible restructurings of their European operations. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)