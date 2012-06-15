TEXT-S&P cuts AllianceBernsetin LP ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- AllianceBernstein continues to experience net asset outflows, which have led to lower earnings. -- The composition of the company's AUM has changed to just more than half fixed-income assets, which, in our view, is more at risk should the debt markets weaken. -- We are lowering our issuer credit ratings on AllianceBernstein to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+'. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that lagging large cap equity investment performance could lead to continued outflows. Rating Action On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on AllianceBernstein L.P. to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered our short-term issuer credit rating on the company to 'A-1' from 'A-1+'. Rationale The downgrade reflects our opinion that sustained net asset outflows have reduced the company's fee base and profitability. We recognize that some of the deterioration in assets under management (AUM) is a result of market depreciation and volatility. But the underperformance of benchmarks in the firm's large cap equity products leads us to believe that net asset outflows might continue, further pressuring fee earnings. Total AUM as of May 31, 2012, was $400 billion--down from the $790 billion peak as of Dec. 31, 2007. Despite the reduced AUM, AllianceBernstein's financial risk profile is sound. The company's highly liquid balance sheet supports the ratings. The firm had positive tangible equity of $1 billion as of March 31, 2012, which we consider among the strongest in the industry. It also continues to have a solid liquidity cushion and backup credit lines. Total debt was only 9.35% of total equity as of March 31, 2012. Its market position remains good, and we don't expect the company to change its leverage or capital levels in coming quarters. AllianceBerstein is a global investment manager catering to institutional, individual retail, and high-net-worth investors. The firm provides a variety of investment services built around three core businesses: fixed-income research, value equity research, and growth equity research. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that net asset outflows could continue as a result of lagging investment performance, particularly in large cap equity AUM. If this leads to a less favorable AUM mix and further deterioration of the company's overall AUM level and profitability, we could lower the ratings. We could revise our outlook to stable if the company's net asset outflows stabilize and its performance improves. An upgrade is unlikely. Related Criteria And Research -- 2011 Outlook: Global Asset Management Should Generate Higher Revenues and More Cash, Jan. 11 2011 -- Rating Asset Management Companies, March 18, 2004 Ratings List Downgraded To From AllianceBernstein L.P. Issuer Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 AA-/Negative/A-1+ AllianceBernstein L.P. Commercial Paper A-1 A-1+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)