TEXT-S&P cuts AllianceBernsetin LP ratings
June 15, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts AllianceBernsetin LP ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- AllianceBernstein continues to experience net asset outflows, which 	
have led to lower earnings. 	
     -- The composition of the company's AUM has changed to just more than 	
half fixed-income assets, which, in our view, is more at risk should the debt 	
markets weaken. 	
     -- We are lowering our issuer credit ratings on AllianceBernstein to 	
'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+'.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our view that lagging large cap equity 	
investment performance could lead to continued outflows. 	
	
Rating Action	
On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
issuer credit rating on AllianceBernstein L.P. to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The outlook 	
is negative. At the same time, we lowered our short-term issuer credit rating 	
on the company to 'A-1' from 'A-1+'.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects our opinion that sustained net asset outflows have 	
reduced the company's fee base and profitability. We recognize that some of 	
the deterioration in assets under management (AUM) is a result of market 	
depreciation and volatility. But the underperformance of benchmarks in the 	
firm's large cap equity products leads us to believe that net asset outflows 	
might continue, further pressuring fee earnings. Total AUM as of May 31, 2012, 	
was $400 billion--down from the $790 billion peak as of Dec. 31, 2007. 	
	
Despite the reduced AUM, AllianceBernstein's financial risk profile is sound. 	
The company's highly liquid balance sheet supports the ratings. The firm had 	
positive tangible equity of $1 billion as of March 31, 2012, which we consider 	
among the strongest in the industry. It also continues to have a solid 	
liquidity cushion and backup credit lines. Total debt was only 9.35% of total 	
equity as of March 31, 2012. Its market position remains good, and we don't 	
expect the company to change its leverage or capital levels in coming quarters.	
	
AllianceBerstein is a global investment manager catering to institutional, 	
individual retail, and high-net-worth investors. The firm provides a variety 	
of investment services built around three core businesses: fixed-income 	
research, value equity research, and growth equity research. 	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our view that net asset outflows could continue 	
as a result of lagging investment performance, particularly in large cap 	
equity AUM. If this leads to a less favorable AUM mix and further 	
deterioration of the company's overall AUM level and profitability, we could 	
lower the ratings.	
	
We could revise our outlook to stable if the company's net asset outflows 	
stabilize and its performance improves. An upgrade is unlikely. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- 2011 Outlook: Global Asset Management Should Generate Higher Revenues 	
and More Cash, Jan. 11 2011	
     -- Rating Asset Management Companies, March 18, 2004	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
AllianceBernstein L.P.	
 Issuer Credit Rating                   A+/Negative/A-1    AA-/Negative/A-1+	
	
AllianceBernstein L.P.	
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                A-1+	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

