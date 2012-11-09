FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch to rate Vermont Student Assistance Corp 2012-B
November 9, 2012 / 10:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch to rate Vermont Student Assistance Corp 2012-B

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate Vermont Student Assistance
Corporation, educational loan revenue notes series 2012-B (VSAC 2012-B) as
follows:

--$92,900,000 class A-1 notes 'A'(EXP); Outlook Stable;

--$42,200,000 class A-2 notes 'A'(EXP); Outlook Stable.

Fitch's stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled 'VSAC 2012-B, dated 
Nov. 9, 2012.

Contact:

Primary Analyst

Nicole Edwards

Director

+1-212-908-9114

Fitch, Inc.

One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004

Secondary Analyst

Jenny Ovalle

Analyst

+1-212-908-0849

Committee Chairperson

Tracy Wan

Senior Director

+1-212-908-9171

Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: 
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.  

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
