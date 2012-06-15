FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms American Family ratings
June 15, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms American Family ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    June 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial 	
Strength (IFS) rating of American Family Mutual Insurance Company (American 	
Family). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the	
end of this release.	
	
The rating action reflects American Family's strong market position in the 	
Midwest and solid capitalization with very low financial leverage and moderate 	
operating leverage. Balanced against these strengths was poor operating 	
performance in 2011 as a result of record high storm losses, reaching nearly 	
$1.2 billion of gross losses. 	
	
As of March 31, 2012, American Family's policyholders' surplus increased by $413	
million, or 9%, from year-end 2011 to $5.1 billion primarily due to realized 	
investment gains and reduced catastrophe losses. Despite record high losses in 	
2011, Fitch notes that the company's surplus increased 2% in 2011 to $4.7 	
billion primarily from realized investment gains. Fitch does not expect second 	
quarter losses from the spring tornados and hailstorms to be a material capital 	
event. 	
	
American Family has virtually no debt and operating leverage (net premium 	
written to surplus) was a moderate 1.1 times(x) in 2011, down from historically 	
higher levels due to reduced premium written. Leverage was modestly lower 	
through the end of the first quarter 2012.	
	
At March 31, 2012, American Family posted a statutory combined ratio of 93.9% 	
unchanged from the same period in 2011, with a return to lower catastrophe 	
levels. For the year ending Dec. 31, 2011, the combined ratio was 106.7% versus 	
100.0% in 2010 as a result of the record catastrophe losses. Changes in the 	
company's reinsurance program and a heightened focus by the company on surplus 	
protection have the potential to reduce earnings volatility. American Family's 	
aggregate catastrophe reinsurance was used for the first time during 2010-2011, 	
lowering the combined ratio by roughly seven points, net of expenses. Fitch 	
expects the program to remain in place going forward.	
	
American Family has concentration risk related to the company's limited amount 	
of geographic diversification versus peers. The company's top five states 	
(Wisconsin, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, and Colorado) account for over 64% of	
premiums written. This concentration results in a heightened sensitivity to 	
competitive conditions and large catastrophe exposure to Midwest storms. 	
	
American Family Life Insurance Co.'s (AFLIC) rating reflects its status as a 	
core insurer within the American Family group of companies, as Fitch believes 	
AFLIC's traditional life insurance products are complementary to American 	
Family's exclusive agent distribution system. As a result, AFLIC's rating 	
receives upward lift to the American Family group rating level.	
	
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include movement towards	
an overcapitalized position while maintaining low financial leverage and 	
moderate operating leverage (under 2.0x net written premium to surplus), and 	
sustainable improvement in underwriting profitability with an average combined 	
ratio near 100%. Fitch expects a certain amount of earnings volatility given 	
American Family's catastrophe exposure. 	
	
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a material 	
reduction in surplus, an inability to renew its catastrophe reinsurance programs	
and a significantly weakened competitive position. 	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: 	
	
American Family Mutual Insurance Co.	
	
American Family Insurance Company	
	
American Standard Insurance Co. of Ohio	
	
American Standard Insurance Co. of Wisconsin 	
	
American Family Life Insurance Co. 	
	
--IFS at 'A'. 	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

