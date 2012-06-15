TEXT-Fitch affirms American Family ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of American Family Mutual Insurance Company (American Family). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The rating action reflects American Family's strong market position in the Midwest and solid capitalization with very low financial leverage and moderate operating leverage. Balanced against these strengths was poor operating performance in 2011 as a result of record high storm losses, reaching nearly $1.2 billion of gross losses. As of March 31, 2012, American Family's policyholders' surplus increased by $413 million, or 9%, from year-end 2011 to $5.1 billion primarily due to realized investment gains and reduced catastrophe losses. Despite record high losses in 2011, Fitch notes that the company's surplus increased 2% in 2011 to $4.7 billion primarily from realized investment gains. Fitch does not expect second quarter losses from the spring tornados and hailstorms to be a material capital event. American Family has virtually no debt and operating leverage (net premium written to surplus) was a moderate 1.1 times(x) in 2011, down from historically higher levels due to reduced premium written. Leverage was modestly lower through the end of the first quarter 2012. At March 31, 2012, American Family posted a statutory combined ratio of 93.9% unchanged from the same period in 2011, with a return to lower catastrophe levels. For the year ending Dec. 31, 2011, the combined ratio was 106.7% versus 100.0% in 2010 as a result of the record catastrophe losses. Changes in the company's reinsurance program and a heightened focus by the company on surplus protection have the potential to reduce earnings volatility. American Family's aggregate catastrophe reinsurance was used for the first time during 2010-2011, lowering the combined ratio by roughly seven points, net of expenses. Fitch expects the program to remain in place going forward. American Family has concentration risk related to the company's limited amount of geographic diversification versus peers. The company's top five states (Wisconsin, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, and Colorado) account for over 64% of premiums written. This concentration results in a heightened sensitivity to competitive conditions and large catastrophe exposure to Midwest storms. American Family Life Insurance Co.'s (AFLIC) rating reflects its status as a core insurer within the American Family group of companies, as Fitch believes AFLIC's traditional life insurance products are complementary to American Family's exclusive agent distribution system. As a result, AFLIC's rating receives upward lift to the American Family group rating level. The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include movement towards an overcapitalized position while maintaining low financial leverage and moderate operating leverage (under 2.0x net written premium to surplus), and sustainable improvement in underwriting profitability with an average combined ratio near 100%. Fitch expects a certain amount of earnings volatility given American Family's catastrophe exposure. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a material reduction in surplus, an inability to renew its catastrophe reinsurance programs and a significantly weakened competitive position. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: American Family Mutual Insurance Co. American Family Insurance Company American Standard Insurance Co. of Ohio American Standard Insurance Co. of Wisconsin American Family Life Insurance Co. --IFS at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)