TEXT-S&P revises Aspect Software rating outlook

Overview -- U.S. contact-center software provider Aspect Software's revenues and profits experienced a greater-than-expected decline during the past two quarters, resulting in higher-than-expected leverage. -- We are revising our outlook to stable from positive and affirming all our ratings on the company, including our 'B' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain stable free cash flow generation and a capital structure appropriate for the rating, despite expected continued near-term earnings and revenue pressures. Rating Action On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Chelmsford, Mass.-based contact center software provider Aspect Software Inc. We also revised the outlook to stable from positive, reflecting weaker near-term earning prospects and an expected resulting decline in covenant cushion, absent further debt reduction. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' rating on Aspect's first-lien credit facility and the 'B-' rating on its senior second-lien notes. The recovery ratings on the debt remain unchanged. Rationale The rating on Aspect reflects its "weak" business profile, characterized by its modest position in the highly competitive contact-center industry and "highly leveraged" financial profile (as defined in our criteria). The company's highly recurring revenue base and stable cash flow generation partly offset these factors. Standard & Poor's expects mid- to- high-single-digit revenue decline in fiscal year 2012, mainly from reduced corporate spending on contact centers, combined with increased price competition. We also expect that EBITDA margins are going to decrease to below 30%, reflecting in part increased spending on development and sales and marketing efforts related to Aspect's Unified IP and Workforce Optimization products. As a result, we anticipate that leverage will rise to the high-5x area by fiscal year-end from 5.5x as of the first quarter ended March 31, 2012. Aspect is a global provider of contact-center solutions. The company develops, installs, and maintains software based solutions to enhance clients' customer service, collections, and sales and telemarketing operations. Aspect's latest-12-month revenues declined by approximately 1.6% year over year to $505.5 million. Quarterly revenues declined by approximately 8%-9% year over year for the past two consecutive quarters. The decline reflects lower product revenue, with slower-than-expected migration of legacy products into the Unified IP platform, as companies remain cautious with capital investments, as well as competitive displacements and some customer consolidation. We view Aspect's business risk profile as weak. Our assessment primarily reflects the company's inability to achieve sustained post-downturn revenue and EBITDA growth and its modest overall market position. In addition, Aspect is vulnerable to competition from larger and often more diversified companies, such as Avaya and Cisco. However, we believe that Aspect's alliance with Microsoft aimed at creating the next-generation contact center could strengthen the company's competitive position in the intermediate term. In addition, Aspect's software license model that generates a high percentage of recurring maintenance revenues and diversified customer base, support our business evaluation. Standard & Poor's views Aspect's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. The company's debt (including capitalized operating leases) to adjusted EBITDA was 5.5x at March 31, 2012, up from 4.8x in the prior year. The current rating incorporates our expectation that declines in revenue and EBITDA will lead to an increase in leverage in the near-to-intermediate term. We believe that an improvement in credit metrics would have to involve debt repayment. With low capital expenditures and working capital requirements, we expect the company to generate positive levels of free operating cash flow (FOCF). Liquidity We assess Aspect's liquidity as "adequate," with cash sources including $179 million of cash balances as of March 31, 2012, expected positive free cash flow, and an undrawn $30 million revolving credit facility. Uses of cash are modest, comprising low capital expenditures (approximately 1% of revenues) and no significant debt maturities until 2016. The company had around 20% headroom under its total leverage covenant as of March 2012, but we think that this cushion could deteriorate, given the modest upcoming covenant step-downs, combined with the EBITDA decline we anticipate over the remainder of 2012. However, we also recognize that the company can use its ample cash balances to repay debt and maintain an adequate covenant cushion. In addition, the credit agreement calls for mandatory debt prepayment from excess cash flow, depending on whether a certain secured leverage threshold is met, which could result in some additional debt reduction over the intermediate term. Other relevant aspects of the company's liquidity are as follows: -- Sources to uses are expected to substantially exceed 2x, within the next 12-24 months. -- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA from the current level falls by 30%. -- We expect potential acquisitions to be moderate in size and not materially impact Aspect's liquidity profile. -- We also expect the leverage covenant cushion to decline, absent debt repayments or better than anticipated performance. Outlook The stable rating outlook incorporates our expectations that the company's diversified customer base and revenue visibility will continue to support modest FOCF generation. Although, we expect reduced covenant headroom, we view the company's cash portfolio and potential for debt reduction as the near term offsets. We could lower the rating if competitive dynamics in the industry cause a continuing decline in Aspect's revenue and EBITDA, resulting in leverage increasing to the high-6x area or if Aspect's liquidity is materially diminished. Senior Secured term loan & revolver B- Recovery Rating 2 Senior Secured second-lien B+ Recovery Rating 5