November 12, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: sovereign crisis weighs on Italian insurers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: Italian InsuranceNov 12 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly published report that the eurozone
debt crisis, despite showing signs of stabilisation, will continue to threaten
Italian insurers' ratings in 2013. Italian insurers hold a significant amount of
government and corporate debt in their investment portfolios and are exposed to
the health of the Italian economy.

"Prospects for the Italian insurance market in 2013 are poor," says Federico
Faccio, Senior Director in Fitch's Insurance team. "Consumers have less money to
spend on insurance products, and competition from banks is intensifying in the
savings and non-life insurance markets."

"The positive pricing cycle for motor insurance is coming to an end and Fitch
does not expect claims experience to further improve. This leads the agency to
believe that any improvement in underwriting profitability in 2013 will be only
marginal," adds Faccio.

Life insurers suffered from higher policyholder surrender rates in 2011 as
customers cashed in their policies to invest in high-yielding government debt.
Although surrender rates reduced in H112, the risk remains that they could
increase in the event of a further decline in asset values, triggering realised
losses as assets are sold to meet surrender payments. While insurers are
generally able to impose surrender penalty charges to mitigate this risk, some
generations of products have guaranteed surrender values which have to be
satisfied on early redemption.For further details on Fitch's publications on the implications of the eurozone
debt crisis for
insurers, please see:

'Eurozone Sovereign Risks - Impact on Insurers' (February 2012)
'European Insurers Capable of Withstanding Orderly Greek Exit - Contagion Poses
the Bigger Threat' (June 2012)

These reports are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Eurozone Sovereign Risks - Impact on Insurers
European Insurers Capable of Withstanding Orderly Greek Exit

