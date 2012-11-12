FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: credit markets appear not to notice Sandy
November 12, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: credit markets appear not to notice Sandy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 - After Hurricane Sandy, one of the most devastating hurricanes ever
to hit the Northeast U.S., wreaked havoc on a large part of the region,
including New York City, it is still too early to say how the storm will affect
U.S. corporate and public finance credit quality, according to a report just
published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "U.S. Credit Markets Shrug Off
Hurricane Sandy," says that a storm of Sandy's size, strength, and duration that
hits one of the nation's biggest and most densely populated cities could have
long-lasting effects on the economy and capital markets. (Watch the related
CreditMatters TV segment of "Capital Markets Update," dated Nov. 9, 2012.)

So far, the U.S. bond and credit default swap markets appear to have shrugged 
off any possible effects. But if the storm's aftermath begins to impair 
long-term revenue-generating capacity for public infrastructure, such as water 
and transportation, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects credit quality 
to weaken for these issuers. It is more likely, though, that the markets are 
focused on a bigger picture: the growing economy.
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

