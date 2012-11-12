FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P corrects Continental Airlines rev bond rating
November 12, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects Continental Airlines rev bond rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on
Continental Airlines Inc.'s 6.25% series 1999 Newark Airport revenue bonds due
2029 by assigning its 'B' senior secured issue rating. We had rated the bonds
'B' previously, but withdrew the rating on Nov. 7, 2012. Continental is a
subsidiary of United Continental Holdings Inc. (both rated B/Stable/--).

For the corporate credit rating on United Continental Holdings Inc., please 
see the summary analysis published April 30, 2012.

RATINGS LIST

New Rating

Continental Airlines Inc.
 Senior Secured
  6.25% series 1999 Newark Airport rev bonds due 2029      B

 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

 (New York Ratings Team)

