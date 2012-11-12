FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Bass Pro Group's term loan B 'BB-'
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Bass Pro Group's term loan B 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- Springfield, Mo.-based Bass Pro Group LLC is proposing to issue a $900 
million term loan B due 2019. 
     -- We are assigning our 'BB-' issue-level rating on the term loan, with a 
recovery rating of '3'.
     -- We are also affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operations will 
continue to improve over the next 12 months because of the company's good 
value proposition in a slow-growth economy.


Rating Action
On Nov.  12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' 
issue-level rating to Bass Pro Group LLC's $900 million term loan B with a 
recovery rating of '3', indicating its expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) 
recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we affirmed all 
other ratings on Bass Pro, including our 'BB-' corporate credit rating. The 
outlook is stable.
 
The company plans to use the proceeds to repay its existing term loan B. The 
new term loan matures in 2019.

Rationale
The ratings on sporting goods and apparel retailer Bass Pro reflect Standard & 
Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that the company's business risk profile is 
"fair" and its financial risk profile is "aggressive." This reflects our 
expectations that the company's sales and margins will continue to improve 
over the next 12 months, which includes the refinancing of higher interest 
rate debt, leading to better credit protection measures.
 
The company's fair business profile reflects the risks we see in its 
participation in the highly competitive and widely fragmented sporting goods 
and outdoor recreation market. In our view, the company's good market 
position, store experience, and diversified product offering partly offset 
these factors. Same-store sales remain positive despite continued high 
unemployment and economic pressures in the U.S.
 
We forecast performance will continue to strengthen modestly over the near 
term, as the economy continues to recover slowly and the company benefits from 
its good recreation value proposition. In our view, Bass Pro's good 
merchandising and product offerings continue to propel performance gains. The 
Tracker Marine division improved over the past year;  we expect growth in this 
segment to be positive, but lower than historical levels because of the 
large-ticket nature of boats and tight  consumer credit.
 
Our specific assumptions for the company for 2013 include:
     -- Mid-single-digit sales growth due to a combination of positive 
same-store sales and new store growth.
     -- EBITDA margin expansion due to lower markdowns, shifts in product mix 
to higher margin items, and improvements in the supply chain.
     -- Increases in capital expenditures to support new store growth.
     -- Positive funds from operations (FFO).
     -- No additional dividends in 2013.

We assess the company's financial profile as aggressive, as credit protection 
measures will remain at historical levels because of the increase in debt in 
March 2012. Total adjusted debt to EBITDA is approximately 4.4x and EBITDA 
interest coverage is about 4.1x for the 12 months ended Sept.  29, 2012. FFO  
to debt was about 15% during the same period, and we expect these metrics to 
moderately improve over the next year.

Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate," indicating that the company's cash sources are likely 
to exceed uses over the next  12 to 18 months. Cash sources include cash on 
hand, FFO, and availability under its revolving credit facility. We anticipate 
that cash uses will be modest and consist of capital expenditures, some 
investment in working capital, and near-term debt maturities.
Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity are as follows:
     -- Sources of liquidity over the next  12 months will exceed its uses by 
1.2x or more.
     -- Sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to drop by 
20%.
     -- We anticipate adequate covenant cushion under its financial 
performance covenants, of more than 15%.
     -- Sound relationships with its banks.
 


Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on Bass Pro's term loan B is 'BB-' (the same as the 
corporate credit rating). The recovery rating is '3', reflecting our 
expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for noteholders in the event 
of a payment default.


Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operations will continue to 
improve over the next 12 months because of the company's good value 
proposition in a slow-growth economy. We believe that revenue gains and 
continued margin expansion could lead to stronger credit metrics over the next 
year. 

We could raise our rating if the company continues to increase sales in the 
upper-single digits and lower total debt to EBITDA toward the mid-3x area. 
This could occur if EBITDA increases by approximately 20% from current levels.

We could take a negative rating action if performance erodes because of a 
moderate downturn in consumer spending, coupled with commodity pressures 
greater than we anticipate. At that time, EBITDA would have declined by about 
15% and credit metrics would deteriorate such that leverage would increase to 
the low-5x area. Additionally, we could lower the rating if the company 
demonstrates more aggressive financial policies, including another meaningful 
dividend payment.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged

Bass Pro Group LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                  BB-/Stable/--      

Bass Pro Group LLC
 Senior Secured                           BB-
  Recovery Rating                         3                

New Rating

Bass Pro Group LLC
 Senior Secured
  US$900 mil term loan bank ln due 2019   BB-                
   Recovery Rating                        3                  

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

