TEXT-S&P rates Bass Pro Group's term loan B 'BB-'

Overview -- Springfield, Mo.-based Bass Pro Group LLC is proposing to issue a $900 million term loan B due 2019. -- We are assigning our 'BB-' issue-level rating on the term loan, with a recovery rating of '3'. -- We are also affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operations will continue to improve over the next 12 months because of the company's good value proposition in a slow-growth economy. Rating Action On Nov. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating to Bass Pro Group LLC's $900 million term loan B with a recovery rating of '3', indicating its expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we affirmed all other ratings on Bass Pro, including our 'BB-' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. The company plans to use the proceeds to repay its existing term loan B. The new term loan matures in 2019. Rationale The ratings on sporting goods and apparel retailer Bass Pro reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that the company's business risk profile is "fair" and its financial risk profile is "aggressive." This reflects our expectations that the company's sales and margins will continue to improve over the next 12 months, which includes the refinancing of higher interest rate debt, leading to better credit protection measures. The company's fair business profile reflects the risks we see in its participation in the highly competitive and widely fragmented sporting goods and outdoor recreation market. In our view, the company's good market position, store experience, and diversified product offering partly offset these factors. Same-store sales remain positive despite continued high unemployment and economic pressures in the U.S. We forecast performance will continue to strengthen modestly over the near term, as the economy continues to recover slowly and the company benefits from its good recreation value proposition. In our view, Bass Pro's good merchandising and product offerings continue to propel performance gains. The Tracker Marine division improved over the past year; we expect growth in this segment to be positive, but lower than historical levels because of the large-ticket nature of boats and tight consumer credit. Our specific assumptions for the company for 2013 include: -- Mid-single-digit sales growth due to a combination of positive same-store sales and new store growth. -- EBITDA margin expansion due to lower markdowns, shifts in product mix to higher margin items, and improvements in the supply chain. -- Increases in capital expenditures to support new store growth. -- Positive funds from operations (FFO). -- No additional dividends in 2013. We assess the company's financial profile as aggressive, as credit protection measures will remain at historical levels because of the increase in debt in March 2012. Total adjusted debt to EBITDA is approximately 4.4x and EBITDA interest coverage is about 4.1x for the 12 months ended Sept. 29, 2012. FFO to debt was about 15% during the same period, and we expect these metrics to moderately improve over the next year. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate," indicating that the company's cash sources are likely to exceed uses over the next 12 to 18 months. Cash sources include cash on hand, FFO, and availability under its revolving credit facility. We anticipate that cash uses will be modest and consist of capital expenditures, some investment in working capital, and near-term debt maturities. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity are as follows: -- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. -- Sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to drop by 20%. -- We anticipate adequate covenant cushion under its financial performance covenants, of more than 15%. -- Sound relationships with its banks. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on Bass Pro's term loan B is 'BB-' (the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating is '3', reflecting our expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operations will continue to improve over the next 12 months because of the company's good value proposition in a slow-growth economy. We believe that revenue gains and continued margin expansion could lead to stronger credit metrics over the next year. We could raise our rating if the company continues to increase sales in the upper-single digits and lower total debt to EBITDA toward the mid-3x area. This could occur if EBITDA increases by approximately 20% from current levels. We could take a negative rating action if performance erodes because of a moderate downturn in consumer spending, coupled with commodity pressures greater than we anticipate. At that time, EBITDA would have declined by about 15% and credit metrics would deteriorate such that leverage would increase to the low-5x area. Additionally, we could lower the rating if the company demonstrates more aggressive financial policies, including another meaningful dividend payment. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged Bass Pro Group LLC Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Bass Pro Group LLC Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 3 New Rating Bass Pro Group LLC Senior Secured US$900 mil term loan bank ln due 2019 BB- Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.