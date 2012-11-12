TEXT-Fitch: Italian insurance outlook teleconference Nov 15

Nov 12 - Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference to discuss Fitch's latest outlook report on the Italian insurance market, "Eurozone Debt Crisis Set to Drive Profitability and Capital Adequacy", on Thursday 15 November at 14:00 UK time (15:00 Central European Time). The teleconference will be held in English. Fitch's ratings outlook on the Italian insurance sector is negative, driven by the ongoing eurozone debt crisis. Capital remains vulnerable. Life insurers, in particular, face pressure on sales, higher surrender rates and volatile profitability due to adverse economic and investment market conditions. In the non-life sector, Fitch expects only marginal growth in 2013. Federico Faccio and David Prowse from Fitch's Insurance team will speak on the call. They will highlight the main points of Fitch's publication and give Fitch's insights on the latest developments in the Italian insurance market, including Q312 results. There will be time for participants to ask questions. The report " 2013 Outlook: Italian Insurance - Eurozone Debt Crisis Set to Drive Profitability and Capital Adequacy" is available at www.fitchratings.com. Participants can email any questions in advance of the teleconference call to lucinda.highley@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Tuesday 15 November Time: 14.00 UK time Participants must register for the call in advance using the below link:A replay of the call will also be available on the agency's public website, www.fitchratings.com, under Events > Past Events. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2013 Outlook: Italian Insurance