TEXT-S&P: voters continue supporting state bond measures
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: voters continue supporting state bond measures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 - Standard & Poor's said in a report that no ballot measures with
immediate effect on our credit opinions passed during this election. The report,
"Voters Continue To Show Support For State Bond Measures," published today on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, says that the measure with the most
significant potential implications for our view of credit quality, Proposition
30 in California, was approved. Voters showed continued support for state bond
measures, approving authorizations in seven states.

Overall, due to a phasing-in of the tax measures' effects or narrow changes to 
existing frameworks, Standard & Poor's believes that this year's measures are 
unlikely to immediately affect state or local government credit quality. Where 
their consequences are felt over time, Standard and Poor's will monitor 
governments' ability and willingness to respond.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

