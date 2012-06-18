FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P examines deteriorating RMBS performance in IRreland
June 18, 2012 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P examines deteriorating RMBS performance in IRreland

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
takes a look at where Ireland's mortgage borrowers stand and prospects for the 
country's residential mortgage-backed securities sector in a report published 
today, "Irish RMBS Delinquencies Are Set To Continue Rising."

Over the past four years, underlying collateral performance has deteriorated 
sharply, arrears management practices have become increasingly "borrower 
friendly," and sovereign creditworthiness has declined. All of these trends 
have contributed to a downward drift in ratings on Irish RMBS. 

Here are key findings from our report:

     -- The Irish RMBS market accounts for only about 5% of total European 
RMBS, but stands out due to its relatively weak recent credit performance.
     -- Total delinquencies in transactions that we rate have steadily risen 
since third-quarter 2008 to reach an average of 16% in fourth-quarter 2011.
     -- The unemployment rate is now close to 15%, up from less than 5% in 
2007.
     -- Residential property values have halved since their peak, and the 
correction may not be over yet, in our view.
     -- About 10% of Irish mortgage loans have been restructured in some way, 
according to the Irish Financial Regulator, although servicers do not 
consistently report the effect on securitizations.
     -- Other "borrower-friendly" policies have kept down the number of 
repossessions, meaning there is little data on realized loss severities.
     -- Our rating actions on Irish RMBS have been due to a combination of 
weaker collateral performance, and higher counterparty risk and country risk.
     -- There has been almost EUR70 billion in retained issuance since mid-2007,
compared with over EUR20 billion in investor-placed Irish RMBS issuance in the 
previous seven years as troubled lenders have securitized large portions of 
their mortgage books to maintain flexibility in their liquidity management.
     -- The effect of the upcoming Personal Insolvency Bill on RMBS is 
uncertain, but may accelerate widespread loan write-downs.



The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

