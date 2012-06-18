FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2012-3
June 18, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2012-3

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

June 18 - OVERVIEW
     -- AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2012-3's note issuance is an 
ABS securitization backed by subprime auto loan receivables.
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A through E notes.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 
support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other 
factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its preliminary ratings to AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables 
Trust 2012-3's $1,170,238,000 automobile receivables-backed notes (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by subprime 
auto loan receivables.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of June 18, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect:
     -- The availability of approximately 43.7%, 38.7%, 31.9%, 25.4%, and 
23.5% credit support for the class A, B, C, D, and E notes, respectively 
(based on stressed cash-flow scenarios, including excess spread), which 
provide coverage of more than 3.50x, 3.25x, 2.55x, 1.95x, and 1.67x our 
11.00%-11.50% expected cumulative net loss range for the class A, B, C, D, and 
E notes, respectively. These credit support levels are commensurate with the 
assigned preliminary 'AAA (sf)', 'AA+ (sf)', 'A+ (sf)', 'BBB+ (sf)', and 'BBB- 
(sf)' ratings on the class A, B, C, D, and E notes, respectively.
     -- Our expectation that under a moderate, or 'BBB', stress scenario, our 
ratings on the class A, B, and C notes would not decline by more than one 
rating category from our preliminary ratings (all else being equal) over a 
12-month period and our ratings on the class D and E notes would not decline 
by more than two rating categories over a 12-month period. Our ratings 
stability criteria describe the outer bound of credit deterioration within one 
year as being one rating category in the case of 'AAA (sf)'and 'AA (sf)' rated 
securities and two rating categories in the case of 'A (sf)', 'BBB (sf)', and 
'BB (sf)' rated securities (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," 
published May 3, 2010). 
     -- The credit enhancement in the form of subordination, 
overcollateralization, a reserve account, and excess spread.
     -- The timely interest and ultimate principal payments made under the 
stressed cash flow modeling scenarios, which are consistent with the assigned 
preliminary ratings.
     -- The collateral characteristics of the securitized pool of subprime 
auto loans.
     -- General Motors Financial Co. Inc.'s (GM Financial, formerly known as 
AmeriCredit Corp.; BB/Stable/--) extensive securitization performance history 
since 1994. On Jan. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's raised its long-term 
counterparty credit rating on GM Financial to 'BB' from 'B+' and removed the 
rating from CreditWatch positive, where it had placed the rating on Sept. 30, 
2011. 
     -- The transaction's payment and legal structures.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2012-3
 
Class    Rating        Type            Interest        Amount
                                       rate(i)       (mil. $)
A-1      A-1+ (sf)     Senior          Fixed          264.500
A-2      AAA (sf)      Senior          Fixed          384.000
A-3      AAA (sf)      Senior          Fixed          203.846
B        AA+ (sf)      Subordinate     Fixed           91.821
C        A+ (sf)       Subordinate     Fixed          113.986
D        BBB+ (sf)     Subordinate     Fixed          112.085
E(ii)    BBB- (sf)     Subordinate     Fixed           29.762
 
(i)The actual coupons of these tranches will be determined on the pricing 
date. (ii)Class E will be privately placed and is not included in the public 
offering amount.

