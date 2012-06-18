FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P puts DLR Kredit A/S on watch positive
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 3:02 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts DLR Kredit A/S on watch positive

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 18 - Overview
     -- Denmark-based mortgage provider DLR Kredit A/S has announced plans to 
increase its capital by Danish krone 1 billion by issuing common equity and 
hybrid capital instruments.
     -- We are placing our 'BBB+' long-term counterparty credit ratings on the 
company on CreditWatch with positive implications to reflect the possibility 
that its stand-alone credit profile could be positively impacted by the 
capital increase.
     -- Resolution of the CreditWatch placement will depend on the final terms 
and conditions of the hybrid capital instruments and the impact of the capital 
increase on DLR Kredit's capital position.
     -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement by the third quarter of 
2012.
 
Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB+' 
long-term counterparty credit ratings on Denmark-based mortgage provider DLR 
Kredit A/S on CreditWatch with positive implications.

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows an announcement by DLR Kredit that it plans 
to increase its capital by Danish krone 1 billion (EUR134 million at DKK7.44 to 
EUR1) by a 50-50 issue of common equity and hybrid capital instruments.

The decision to raise capital was driven by two main factors:
     -- The need to repay existing government owned hybrid capital instruments 
while preserving a regulatory Tier1 ratio above 12% in accordance with the 
original requirements in the terms and conditions of the instruments.
     -- To meet higher capital requirements expected under the EU's Capital 
Requirements Directive IV.

The new common equity and hybrid capital instruments will be subscribed by DLR 
Kredit's present shareholders through PRAS A/S, a company created through the 
sale of Totalkredit (not rated) to Nykredit Realkredit A/S (A+/Stable/A-1) in 
2003. Today PRAS is a holder of shares in Nykredit Holding A/S. PRAS's owners 
are also the present direct shareholders in DLR Kredit A/S.

CreditWatch
Resolution of the CreditWatch placement will depend on the final terms and 
conditions of the hybrid capital instruments and the impact of the capital 
increase on DLR Kredit's capital position.

We will review the terms and conditions to determine if the instruments 
qualify for inclusion in the company's total adjusted capital as defined by 
our hybrid criteria.

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement by the third quarter of 2012, 
when the capital raising should be complete.

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal.
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Rising Household Debt Could Become A Headache For The Nordic 
Countries, May 30 2011
     -- Denmark (Kingdom of), Dec. 16, 2011
     -- Danish Mortgage Bank DLR Kredit A/S Assigned 'BBB+/A-2' Ratings, May 
31, 2012

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
                                  To                   From
DLR Kredit A/S
 Counterparty Credit Rating       BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2   BBB+/Stable/A-2
 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

