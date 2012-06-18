TEXT-S&P keeps Fresenius SE 'BB+' rtg on watch negative

Overview -- Germany-based health care provider Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE) plans to acquire all the outstanding shares of German private hospitals operator Rhon-Klinikum AG for approximately EUR3.1 billion. -- FSE will finance the acquisition primarily with debt, which will increase leverage. -- We are therefore keeping our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on FSE and its subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA on CreditWatch negative. -- The continuing CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of a one-notch downgrade should FSE acquire Rhon-Klinikum for significantly more than the current offer price of EUR22.50 per share, such that Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeds 4x. Rating Action On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is keeping its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based health care group Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE) and subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) on CreditWatch negative, where it was originally placed on April 30, 2012. We refer to FSE and FME together as the group. At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB-' issue rating to the proposed EUR1,850 million and $1,600 million senior secured credit facilities to be issued by FSE's subsidiaries Fresenius U.S. Finance I Inc. and Fresenius Finance II B.V. We are placing the issue rating on the proposed facilities on CreditWatch with negative implications. The recovery rating on the proposed facilities is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. In addition, we are keeping our issue ratings on the group's various existing debt instruments, including the senior unsecured notes, on CreditWatch negative, where they were originally placed on April 30, 2012. The ratings on the proposed facilities are subject to our receipt and review of the final documentation and in particular, to our confirmation that the company will not raise more senior secured debt than it currently proposes. Rationale The CreditWatch status continues to reflect FSE's intention to acquire German private hospitals operator Rhon-Klinikum AG for approximately EUR3.1 billion, and to assume about EUR800 million of Rhon-Klinikum's outstanding debt. We understand that FSE will fund the acquisition with about EUR1,000 million of equity and a large amount of debt, which will lead to an increase in leverage. There is a risk of a one-notch downgrade should FSE acquire Rhon-Klinikum for significantly more than the current offer price of EUR22.50 such that Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeds 4x. We view adjusted leverage of less than 4x as commensurate with the current 'BB+' rating. FSE could increase the offer price to improve its chances of reaching the shareholder acceptance threshold of 90%. Assuming that FSE acquires Rhon-Klinikum for the current offer price of EUR22.50 per share, we estimate that its leverage after the acquisition would likely increase to 3.5x-4.0x, with funds from operations (FFO) to debt likely to remain in the 15%-20% range over the next 12-18 months. We consider these levels as commensurate with the current 'BB+' rating. On the closing of the acquisition, we will likely assess the group's business risk profile as "strong," as opposed to "satisfactory" currently. This new assessment would mainly reflect: -- An increase in FSE's revenues to about EUR22 billion and EBITDA to about EUR4 billion from 2012. -- Increasing business diversification away from FME and its dialysis business. -- FME's position as the world's largest provider of products and services for dialysis and FSE's market-leading position in Europe for clinical nutrition and infusion therapy. These positive factors are partly mitigated by FME's predominant focus on a single disease area, although this is tempered by the diversification of FSE's subsidiaries. We assess the group's post-acquisition financial risk profile as "aggressive." This takes into account primarily the recent increase in the frequency of acquisitions, as well as the resulting higher leverage. However, we recognize that FSE has a track record of assimilating sizable acquisitions and reducing debt relatively quickly because of its strong cash-generating capacity. This, together with what we assess as a "strong" business risk profile after the acquisition, is in line with a rating of 'BB+'. The alignment of the corporate credit rating on FME with that on FSE is a consequence of our assessment of FME's relationship with FSE. This includes FSE's significant influence over FME, as well as the nature of their economic relationship. Liquidity We assess the group's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria. We forecast that liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and the available credit facilities) should exceed uses over the next 12 months by more than 1.2x. Even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%-20%, we believe that net sources would remain positive. (See "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) Our assessment is based on the following sources of liquidity over the next 12 months: -- On Dec. 31, 2011, the group had cash of EUR635 million available, together with approximately EUR800 million under committed and uncommitted bank facilities; $960 million under FME's $3.9 credit agreement expiring in March 2013; and $550 million under FSE's $2.3 billion credit agreement. -- We anticipate that FSE should be able to generate at least EUR1.6 billion of cash from operations per year over the next three years, comfortably covering capital expenditures and dividends of about EUR800 million and EUR350 million per year, respectively. We project the following uses of liquidity over the next 12 months: -- Debt of about EUR1.3 billion due by the end of the fourth quarter of 2012, mainly comprising repayments under the group's credit agreements and FSE's euro-denominated notes. -- Long-term debt maturities at FSE (excluding FME). These are concentrated in 2013 and 2014, when about EUR1 billion is due under the senior credit agreement, in addition to about EUR800 million of euro-denominated and senior notes, and EUR204 million under European Investment Bank (AAA/Negative/A-1+) facilities. -- Long-term debt maturities at FME. These are concentrated in 2012 and 2013, when about $2.8 billion under credit agreement facilities is due for repayment. -- Maintenance covenants under FSE's senior secured loans agreement, mainly comprising leverage and interest coverage ratios. We anticipate that FSE should be able to maintain adequate (15%-30%) headroom under these covenants. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the proposed EUR1,850 million and $1,600 million senior secured credit facilities to be issued by Fresenius US Finance I Inc. and Fresenius Finance II B.V. is 'BBB-', one notch above the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the proposed facilities is '2', indicating our expectation of meaningful (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue and recovery ratings on the various senior unsecured notes issued by Fresenius U.S. Finance II Inc. and Fresenius Finance B.V. are 'BB+' and '3', respectively. The recovery rating of '3' indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. All issue ratings are on CreditWatch negative pending completion of the proposed acquisition. Numerical coverage for the senior secured creditors is in excess of 100%. However, the recovery rating of '2' reflects our view that, under our criteria, the structural and contractual seniority of the secured facilities, and the recovery value available, are unlikely to be sufficient to maintain any upward notching of the issue rating in the event that we raised the corporate credit rating on FSE to 'BBB-'. The proposed senior secured credit facilities are denominated in euros and U.S. dollars and comprise EUR2.31 billion (equivalent) of term loans and EUR808 million (equivalent) of revolving credit facilities (RCFs). According to the documentation, the proposed euro-denominated facilities would be senior secured obligations of Fresenius Finance II and the proposed U.S. dollar-denominated facilities would be senior secured obligations of Fresenius U.S. Finance I. The proposed facilities will be used to part-finance the acquisition of all the outstanding shares of Rhon-Klinikum, repay Rhon-Klinikum's existing debt, as well as refinance FSE's existing senior secured debt facilities. We understand that the security and guarantee package granted to the proposed facilities will be relatively similar to that provided to the existing senior secured facilities, principally comprising share pledges, as well as asset security from the operations of FSE's subsidiary APP LLC. Under this package, the loans to APP (tranche B3) benefit from guarantees from APP Pharmaceuticals Inc. and APP Pharmaceuticals LLC, in addition to the collateral granted to other tranches of debt. (For more details, see "Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Recovery Rating Profile," published April 11, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) Furthermore, we understand that the shares of the Bidco that will acquire Rhon Klinikum will also be pledged as security for the proposed facilities. Management has indicated that, following completion of the acquisition, the Bidco will be merged with Fresenius HELIOS, with the shares of the merged entities continuing to be pledged. Generally, however, we view the collateral package for the proposed facilities as relatively weak, relying principally on share pledges, and with more limited asset security. According to the intercreditor agreement, the term loan B3 benefits from a first-ranking claim over the collateral, ahead of the other proposed facilities. However, reallocation clauses in the senior secured facilities agreement seek to moderate the effects of the different collateral structure, which favors the APP debt. In the event of a default, the reallocation clause requires lenders of the proposed facilities to exchange their exposure with other lenders (that is, reallocate) to achieve a proportionate distribution across the different types of security and thereby realize recoveries on a pari passu basis. Nonetheless, we consider that enforcement of reallocation obligations could become subject to dispute, resulting in different recoveries among the proposed senior secured credit facilities. This is somewhat similar to the existing collateral structure. The documentation for the proposed facilities includes, among other things, maintenance financial covenants, a margin ratchet, and a cross-default provision. We have revised our default scenario assumptions and stressed valuation metrics to reflect the effect of the acquisition and debt refinancing. Assuming that the acquisition goes ahead, our hypothetical default scenario for FSE projects a default in 2017, compared with 2015 previously, with EBITDA declining to about EUR810 million, excluding EBITDA generated at FME. We value FSE using a market-multiple approach. Our estimate of FSE's enterprise value at default is about EUR5.7 billion. We base this valuation on the intrinsic value of the businesses of Fresenius HELIOS and Rhon Klinikum, Fresenius Vamed, Fresenius Kabi, and APP, and on our assumption of a moderate value of FSE's stake in FME. Deducting prior-ranking claims totaling about EUR1.1 billion leaves about EUR4.6 billion available for the secured debt, assuming about EUR2.75 billion outstanding at default. This leaves about EUR1.85 billion for the unsecured creditors, assuming a total amount of senior unsecured debt at default of about EUR4.9 billion (including unsecured bridge facilities or replacement securities). The issue ratings on all debt instruments (including the proposed facilities) remain on CreditWatch negative pending the CreditWatch resolution on the corporate credit rating. We believe that, as a result of the proposed financing arrangements, the recovery prospects and recovery ratings on the senior unsecured notes remain vulnerable to a downgrade. We do not currently envisage that the recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes would fall below '4'. However, in the event of any significant increase in the level of secured financing beyond the levels currently proposed, the issue and recovery ratings on the unsecured notes could be vulnerable to being lowered as a result of increasing subordination and declining recovery prospects. CreditWatch The continuing CreditWatch placement on the corporate credit rating reflects the possibility of a one-notch downgrade should FSE acquire Rhon Klinikum for significantly more than the current offer price of EUR22.50 per share. FSE could increase the offer price to improve its chances of reaching the shareholder acceptance threshold of 90%. A significant increase in the current offer price would increase adjusted debt to EBITDA to more than 4x. However, we have no indication from management that this is its intention. We view adjusted leverage of less than 4x as commensurate with the current 'BB+' rating. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch within next three months, subject to further progress on the proposed transaction. As part of the resolution, we will review the effect of any changes to the debt financing structure on the recovery prospects for the group's various rated debt instruments. Specifically, in the event of any significant increase in the level of secured financing beyond that currently proposed, the issue and recovery ratings on the unsecured notes could be vulnerable to being lowered as a result of increasing subordination and declining recovery prospects. Senior Secured* BBB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 2 Ratings Affirmed APP Pharmaceuticals LLC Senior Secured Debt* BBB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 2 FMC Finance VII S.A. Senior Unsecured Debt(3) BB+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 FMC Finance VIII S.A. Senior Unsecured Debt(3) BB+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 Fresenius Finance B.V. Senior Unsecured Debt* BB+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 Subordinated* BB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 6 Fresenius Finance I S.A. (Luxembourg) Senior Secured Debt* BBB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 2 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Senior Secured Debt BBB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 2 Fresenius Medical Care Finance VI S.A. Senior Unsecured Debt(3) BB+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 Fresenius Medical Care US Finance II, Inc Senior Unsecured Debt(3) BB+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 Fresenius Medical Care US Finance, Inc Senior Unsecured Debt(3) BB+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 Fresenius U.S. Finance I Inc. Senior Secured Debt* BBB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 2 Fresenius U.S. Finance II Inc. Senior Unsecured Debt* BB+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 *Guaranteed by Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA. (3)Guaranteed by Fresenius Medical care Holdings Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, and Fresenius Medical Care Deutschland GmbH. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.