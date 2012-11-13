FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: external risks are key concern for Latin America
November 13, 2012

TEXT-S&P: external risks are key concern for Latin America

Nov 13 - The overall economy in Latin America is likely to improve in 2013,
though risks are still skewed to the downside, according to a report published
by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "Latin America's Economy May
Improve Next Year, With The Biggest Risks Coming From Outside The Region."

"We expect a good pick-up in Brazil, and continued growth in countries like 
Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lisa 
Schineller. "However, external factors still pose risks to the region."

Significant uncertainty persists, with risks predominantly emanating from the 
eurozone, the U.S., and China. Additional contagion from abroad, we believe, 
would hurt economic growth and corporate performance.

Industries focused more within the region continue to perform well, given 
healthy domestic demand and favorable population dynamics, while sectors that 
are more externally oriented, particularly commodities, are weakening.
  

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

