FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: election has no immediate effect on Greek ratings
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: election has no immediate effect on Greek ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its sovereign
credit ratings and outlook on the outcome of yesterday's general elections.

Provisional results indicate that the centre-right New Democracy (ND) party the
Hellenic Republic (Greece; CCC/Stable/C) are not affected by 
won about 30% of votes, followed by the left Syriza coalition with about 27%, 
and centre-left Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK) party with about 12%. 
The parties are now negotiating the formation of a coalition government to 
achieve the parliamentary majority needed to govern.

In our view, a common goal of the parties most likely to form a viable 
coalition will be to modify Greece's current program of external financial 
support (the program) from the "troika"--the International Monetary Fund, 
members of the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone), and the 
European Central Bank. We expect the government (likely led by the ND) will 
attempt to renegotiate program terms with the troika. However, the willingness 
of the latter to concede further easing of the program conditions is, in our 
view, constrained by opposition from several eurozone members.

If the new government can comply with the program conditions, thereby 
implementing the economic reform agenda, we would expect official financial 
assistance to continue. However, if the political parties are unable to form a 
viable coalition, likely leading to another round of general elections in 
July, or if official creditors, especially eurozone members, are unwilling to 
renegotiate the conditions of the program, we think disbursements to Greece 
would likely be suspended. This would lead quickly to Greece defaulting on its 
sovereign debt.

A failure by Greece to comply with a renegotiated program would also likely 
trigger a suspension of payments. We also think that if a coalition is formed, 
the coalition's political resolve will be challenged by trade unions and other 
affected constituencies.

While we believe the short-term risk of Greece leaving the eurozone may have 
lessened, we maintain our view that there remains at least a one-in-three 
chance of its exit in the medium-to-long term.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.