TEXT-S&P puts Amscan Holdings rating on watch negative
June 18, 2012 / 4:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P puts Amscan Holdings rating on watch negative

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 18 - Overview
     -- U.S. party products designer, manufacturer, and distributor Amscan 
Holdings Inc. (Amscan) announced that Thomas H. Lee Partners will acquire a 
majority stake. Existing investors, including Advent International, Berkshire 
Partners, and Weston Presidio, will retain minority stakes.
     -- We believe that the company's credit profile could be weaker following 
the transaction due to an expected increase in leverage.
     -- We are placing all of our ratings on Amscan, including the 'B+' 
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all of its ratings 
on Amscan Holdings Inc., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on 
CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning we could lower or affirm the 
ratings following the completion of our review.

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the company's announcement that Amscan will 
be acquired by Thomas H. Lee Partners in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion. 
Existing investors, including Advent International, Berkshire Partners, and 
Weston Presidio, will retain minority stakes. We expect the transaction to 
close in the third quarter of 2012. We believe the transaction could weaken 
Amscan's credit metrics because of an increase in leverage, whereas we had 
expected credit measures to improve modestly and that leverage would remain 
below 5x in order to support the current ratings. 

Currently we view Amscan's business risk profile as "weak" (according to our 
criteria) and its financial profile as "aggressive." Leverage of about 4.6x at 
March 31, 2012, is currently in the range of indicative ratios for an 
aggressive financial risk profile, which includes leverage between 4x-5x.

CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch in the next several weeks when more 
information regarding the transaction and related financing becomes available. 
We will then assess the company's financial policy and the impact of the 
company's new capital structure on existing ratings.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Use of CreditWatch and Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks in the Branded 
Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Put On CreditWatch
                             To                 From
Amscan Holdings Inc.
 Corporate credit rating     B+/Watch Neg/--    B+/Stable/--
 Senior secured              B+/Watch Neg       B+
  Recovery rating            3                  3
 Subordinated                B-/Watch Neg       B-
  Recovery rating            6                  6


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
