TEXT-S&P revises SBLI outlook to positive from stable
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises SBLI outlook to positive from stable

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 18 - Overview
     -- SBLI has a strong financial profile, with very strong capitalization 
and a conservatively managed risk profile.
     -- We are revising our outlook on SBLI to positive from stable.
     -- We expect SBLI to maintain or improve its operating performance and 
level-term life sales.

Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Savings Bank Life Insurance Co. of Massachusetts (SBLI) to positive from 
stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' long-term counterparty credit 
and financial strength ratings on SBLI.

Rationale
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that SBLI will continue to 
improve its operating earnings and maintain its relative market position in 
its core markets during the next 24 months.

The insurer financial strength rating on SBLI reflects our view that SBLI has 
a strong financial profile, especially with its very strong capitalization, as 
measured by our capital model. Moreover, SBLI maintains a relatively 
conservative risk profile and management carefully assumes risk in only those 
areas where it has measured expertise. This approach has led to a profitable 
product mix and a high-quality and low-risk investment portfolio.

Partially offsetting these strengths is the company's relatively narrow and 
commoditized product profile--with new business largely comprised of 
level-term life insurance and a smaller amount of fixed annuities. SBLI is 
also modestly geographically concentrated, with about 35% of new sales and 68% 
of total premiums and annuity considerations coming from Massachusetts. 
However, the company is now licensed in 48 states and has the infrastructure 
to potentially elevate its geographic reach. With respect to sales growth, the 
company's relatively small capital base means it relies heavily on XXX reserve 
financing solutions, but it has exhibited a solid track record in executing 
such transactions. Nevertheless, adverse market conditions can significantly 
increase the costs or lower the availability of such solutions.

Outlook
The outlook on SBLI is positive, indicating that we could raise the ratings in 
the next 24 months. This view reflects the company's improving operating 
performance and market dynamics that present opportunities for growth in 
level-term life insurance sales. In 2012, we expect enhanced operating 
performance driven by strong overall mortality experience on the life 
products. Modestly offsetting this improvement, however, is our expectation 
that investment yields will continue to decline through the sector. Regarding 
new business, although we expect the levels to remain less than those in 2009 
and 2010, we believe that its growth in life insurance sales will improve and 
track or exceed the industry average throughout 2012 and 2013. This 
expectation stems partly from recent regulatory developments reducing the 
presence of certain highly competitive alternatives.

We would upgrade SBLI if the company continues to improve its operating 
performance through strong and sustained mortality experience leading to 
enhanced long-term earnings growth potential. The positive outlook is further 
predicated on SBLI maintaining life sales growth consistent with or better 
than that of peers by improving its share in states outside of Massachusetts, 
maintaining the improved gender diversification, and capitalizing on recent 
market opportunities. Alternatively, we would affirm our ratings on SBLI if 
the improvement in operating performance were to stagnate as a result of 
less-favorable mortality experience or significantly weakened investment 
performance or if SBLI fails to enhance new business growth consistently with 
peers.

Related Criteria And Research
Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Savings Bank Life Insurance Co. of Massachusetts
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A-/Positive/--     A-/Stable/--
 Financial Strength Rating              A-/Positive/--     A-/Stable/--


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

