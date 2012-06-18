FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Mutual of America 'AA-' ifs rating
June 18, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms Mutual of America 'AA-' ifs rating

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of Mutual of America Life Insurance Company (MOA). The Rating
Outlook is Stable. 

MOA's rating continues to be based on the company's extremely strong balance 
sheet fundamentals, conservative investment portfolio, and established niche 
position in the small- and medium-sized not-for-profit pension market. 

MOA maintains extremely strong and stable risk-based statutory capitalization, 
relatively low operating leverage, and no financial leverage. The total 
financing and commitments (TFC) ratio is zero. MOA's risk-based capital (RBC) 
ratio was 444% at year-end 2011 and was estimated at 446% as of March 31, 2012. 
RBC is expected to remain well above 400% over the medium term. 

Fitch continues to view MOA as having one of the most conservative investment 
portfolios in the Fitch universe. The company's investments are concentrated in 
investment-grade public bonds, which amounted to roughly 90% of invested assets 
as of March 31, 2012. Total risky assets, which include below-investment grade 
(BIG) bonds, troubled real estate, unaffiliated common stock and Schedule BA 
assets, in relation to TAC totaled 44% at year-end 2011 compared to 40% in 2010.
The increase is due to an increase in BIGs driven primarily by fallen angels. 
The BIG/TAC ratio of 36.5% is still low relative to peers and the industry. 
Fitch notes that MOA has very limited exposure to commercial mortgage related 
assets at less than 1% of total invested assets.

MOA reported continued improved operating results and net income for the full 
year 2011 in line with expectations. Net operating gain and net income more than
doubled in 2011. NGO of $37 millionM exceeded the company's projection of $31M 
million. Net income of $41 millionM exceeded the projection of $30 millionM. 
First quarter operating income is down to about $8 millionM from $11 millionM in
the prior year period on flat revenue growth. On an annualized basis, this is 
somewhat below plan for 2012. Net income has benefited from modest increases in 
net realized investment gains. 

 

Fitch notes that MOA has flexibility to adjust crediting rates paid to its 
pension contract holders in order to increase reported earnings and generate 
additional statutory capital if necessary. 

Fitch's primary concern is MOA's above-average exposure to interest rate risk 
due to the company's focus on spread-based pension products. MOA's margins 
improved in 2011 due primarily to reduced crediting rates. In addition, equity 
market volatility is expected to constrain asset based fee income. On the 
positive side, Fitch notes that MOA is not exposed to reserve volatility related
to guaranteed minimum death and living benefits in its liability structure. 

Fitch's ratings also consider MOA's operating profile as a moderate-sized 
insurer competing in the group pension market against competitors that have much
greater scale and financial resources. MOA's business concentration also exposes
it to unanticipated adverse regulatory changes that could have a negative impact
on revenue and earnings. 

MOA has a long-established niche in the small- to medium-sized not-for-profit 
qualified pension market. Net flows, driven to a large extent by the company's 
403(b) and 401(k) growth products, have been positive in 2012 and that is 
expected to continue for the full year. 

Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include an RBC below 400%, 
adverse regulatory developments that would negatively impact demand for the 
company's pension products, and sustained negative net flows.

Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade in the near-to-intermediate term due to 
MOA's operating profile. 

Fitch affirms the following rating with a Stable Outlook:

Mutual of America Life Insurance Co. 

--IFS at 'AA-'.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
