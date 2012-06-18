FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: stress in Europe weighs on 3 most troubled sectors
June 18, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: stress in Europe weighs on 3 most troubled sectors

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 18 - Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research has published its
latest "Stressed Sectors In Corporate America" report. In the report, we use
three of our research publications--weakest links, potential bond downgrades,
and the distressed debt monitor--to identify and spotlight the U.S. sectors we
believe are currently subject to the highest levels of credit stress.

"In our opinion, media and entertainment, oil and gas, and health care were 
the most troubled sectors in the U.S. as of May 31, 2012," said Diane Vazza, 
head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "In the past month, 
stress in Europe continued, a Greek exit from the eurozone became more 
probable, and concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth rose. As a 
result, borrowing costs have increased significantly, the default rate edged 
higher, and new issuance moderated in most of our stressed sectors."

In May, the companies in these sectors had the highest risk among distressed 
issuers, weakest links, and potential bond downgrades, according to the 
article, titled "Stressed Sectors In Corporate America: Stress In Europe 
Continues To Weigh On Our Three Most Troubled Sectors."

We identified 124 companies in these sectors that meet at least one of the 
criteria. Of these, 26 are on more than one of the three lists, indicating 
even greater vulnerability.

During the past 12 months, downgrades accounted for 56.3% of all rating 
actions in media and entertainment, 56% in health care, and 50% in oil and 
gas. By comparison, 52% of rating actions for nonfinancial issuers were 
downgrades.

As of May 31, the three stressed sectors accounted for about 40% of the 
U.S.-based weakest links and eight of the 20 defaulters in 2012 (through May 
31). We define weakest links as issuers rated 'B-' or lower with negative 
outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative. These entities are at greater 
risk of default.

Borrowing costs for the three stressed sectors increased significantly during 
the past month, and their spreads remained higher than the overall 
speculative-grade bond spread. The spread for media and entertainment was 126 
bps higher than the speculative-grade bond spread, and the sector's distress 
ratio was 20.3%. The speculative-grade corporate bond spread for media and 
entertainment has been the highest of the three sectors during the past few 
years. 

However, health care's spread has been growing steadily--to 128 bps higher 
than the speculative-grade corporate bond spread as of June 11--and surpassed 
that of media and entertainment. The sector's distress ratio was 14.3%. For 
oil and gas, the speculative-grade corporate bond spread was 10 bps lower than 
the speculative-grade spread, and the distress ratio was 5.2%.

The overall distress ratio decreased to 11.7% in May from 12.9% a month 
earlier. However, we don't think that the decrease was the result of any 
significant market improvement. We believe that market conditions will remain 
depressed, leading to a high distress ratio until a permanent resolution to 
the European crisis is reached. 



The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

