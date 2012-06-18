TEXT-S&P: stress in Europe weighs on 3 most troubled sectors

June 18 - Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research has published its latest "Stressed Sectors In Corporate America" report. In the report, we use three of our research publications--weakest links, potential bond downgrades, and the distressed debt monitor--to identify and spotlight the U.S. sectors we believe are currently subject to the highest levels of credit stress. "In our opinion, media and entertainment, oil and gas, and health care were the most troubled sectors in the U.S. as of May 31, 2012," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "In the past month, stress in Europe continued, a Greek exit from the eurozone became more probable, and concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth rose. As a result, borrowing costs have increased significantly, the default rate edged higher, and new issuance moderated in most of our stressed sectors." In May, the companies in these sectors had the highest risk among distressed issuers, weakest links, and potential bond downgrades, according to the article, titled "Stressed Sectors In Corporate America: Stress In Europe Continues To Weigh On Our Three Most Troubled Sectors." We identified 124 companies in these sectors that meet at least one of the criteria. Of these, 26 are on more than one of the three lists, indicating even greater vulnerability. During the past 12 months, downgrades accounted for 56.3% of all rating actions in media and entertainment, 56% in health care, and 50% in oil and gas. By comparison, 52% of rating actions for nonfinancial issuers were downgrades. As of May 31, the three stressed sectors accounted for about 40% of the U.S.-based weakest links and eight of the 20 defaulters in 2012 (through May 31). We define weakest links as issuers rated 'B-' or lower with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative. These entities are at greater risk of default. Borrowing costs for the three stressed sectors increased significantly during the past month, and their spreads remained higher than the overall speculative-grade bond spread. The spread for media and entertainment was 126 bps higher than the speculative-grade bond spread, and the sector's distress ratio was 20.3%. The speculative-grade corporate bond spread for media and entertainment has been the highest of the three sectors during the past few years. However, health care's spread has been growing steadily--to 128 bps higher than the speculative-grade corporate bond spread as of June 11--and surpassed that of media and entertainment. The sector's distress ratio was 14.3%. For oil and gas, the speculative-grade corporate bond spread was 10 bps lower than the speculative-grade spread, and the distress ratio was 5.2%. The overall distress ratio decreased to 11.7% in May from 12.9% a month earlier. However, we don't think that the decrease was the result of any significant market improvement. We believe that market conditions will remain depressed, leading to a high distress ratio until a permanent resolution to the European crisis is reached. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.