TEXT-S&P global consumer products teleconference June 28

June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone conference call on Thursday, June 28, 2012 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the outlook, key credit drivers and recent developments in the global consumer products sector. Speakers on the conference call from Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and their topic of discussion are detailed below: -- A Global Consumer Products Perspective: Diane Shand -- Factors Driving Global Ratings Trends: Florence Devevey (European Markets) and Chris Johnson (Commodity Costs) -- Consumer Products Rating Trends by Region: Nicole Delz Lynch (U.S.), Anna Overton (Europe), Flavia Bedran (Latin America) and Machiko Amano (Asia Pacific) -- Subsector Presentations: Bea Chiem (Packaged Foods), Jean Stout (Beverages) and Mark Salierno (Personal Care Household Products) After the prepared remarks, the speakers and additional team members will be available to answer your questions. If you have any specific questions that you would like to submit ahead of time, please submit by sending an email to eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com by Wednesday, June 27. Please note that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services offers all of its broadcast teleconference calls to all interested participants on a complimentary basis. The teleconference will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. Please call at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call to complete the pre-call registration process. Live Dial-in Numbers: -- U.S./Canada Toll Free: 1-866-803-2143 -- U.S./Canada/All Others Toll: 1-210-795-1098 -- U.K. Toll Free: 0800-279-3953 -- U.K. Toll: 44-20-7108-6248 -- Brazil Toll Free: 0800-8911992 -- Brazil Toll: 55-11-3958-0766 -- Spain Toll Free: 800-098-445 -- Spain Toll: 34-91-414-09-09 -- Conference ID#: 4657358 -- Passcode: SANDP Live and Replay Streaming Audio: The call will also be available live in "listen-only" mode at www.events.standardandpoors.com for listeners with the Real Player(tm) software, sound card, and speakers. The Streaming Audio playback is available until Thursday, July 26, 2012.