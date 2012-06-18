TEXT-S&P: Kraft Foods ratings unchanged by proposed debt exchange

June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Kraft Foods Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2) are not affected by the company's announcement that it has commenced debt exchange offers. These offers will include up to $3.6 billion of its existing notes with the following maturities: 2018, 2020, 2039, and 2040, with debt to be issued by Kraft's current, wholly owned subsidiary, Kraft Foods Group Inc. (BBB /Negative/A-2). This exchange offer is consistent with Kraft's plan to spin off its North American grocery business (Kraft Foods Group) and its intention to capitalize Kraft Foods Group with $10 billion of debt. We expect Kraft to complete the spin-off before the end of 2012. Following the spin-off, Kraft will be a global snacks company and will be renamed Mondelez International Inc. We believe the remaining global snack business will have a "strong" business risk profile, albeit somewhat weaker than the consolidated Kraft's current business risk profile because of the narrower business risk profile, reduced scale, and lower margins. We also expect the global snacks business to have about $18 billion of unadjusted debt. Furthermore, we expect its financial risk profile to be "significant" and its liquidity to continue to be adequate. We believe that credit measures will be in the range of indicative ratios for a significant financial risk profile, including leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, of about 3.5x and funds from operations to total debt above 20%.