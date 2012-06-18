FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Kraft Foods ratings unchanged by proposed debt exchange
June 18, 2012

TEXT-S&P: Kraft Foods ratings unchanged by proposed debt exchange

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Kraft Foods Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2) are not affected by the
company's announcement that it has commenced debt exchange offers. These offers
will include up to $3.6 billion of its existing notes with the following
maturities: 2018, 2020, 2039, and 2040, with debt to be issued by Kraft's
current, wholly owned subsidiary, Kraft Foods Group Inc.
(BBB /Negative/A-2). This exchange offer is consistent with Kraft's plan
to spin off its North American grocery business (Kraft Foods Group) and its
intention to capitalize Kraft Foods Group with $10 billion of debt. We expect
Kraft to complete the spin-off before the end of 2012.

Following the spin-off, Kraft will be a global snacks company and will be 
renamed Mondelez International Inc. We believe the remaining global snack 
business will have a "strong" business risk profile, albeit somewhat weaker 
than the consolidated Kraft's current business risk profile because of the 
narrower business risk profile, reduced scale, and lower margins. We also 
expect the global snacks business to have about $18 billion of unadjusted 
debt. Furthermore, we expect its financial risk profile to be "significant" 
and its liquidity to continue to be adequate. We believe that credit measures 
will be in the range of indicative ratios for a significant financial risk 
profile, including leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, of about 
3.5x and funds from operations to total debt above 20%.

