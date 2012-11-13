FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises ZAO UniCredit Bank short-term rating to 'A-2'
#Market News
November 13, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises ZAO UniCredit Bank short-term rating to 'A-2'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- On June 27, 2012, we raised the short-term foreign currency rating on 
the Russian Federation to 'A-2' from 'A-3' and affirmed the long-term ratings 
at 'BBB'. 
     -- As a result, and according to our criteria, we are raising our 
short-term ratings on Russia-based ZAO UniCredit Bank (UniCredit Russia) to 
'A-2' from 'A-3' and affirming the 'BBB' long-term ratings. 
     -- Although we factor into the ratings on UniCredit Russia support from 
its parent, UniCredit Bank Austria AG, we cap the ratings on the bank at the 
level of the sovereign because the bank only operates in Russia.
     -- The stable outlook on the bank mirrors that on the Russian Federation.

Rating Action
On Nov. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 
counterparty credit rating on ZAO UniCredit Bank (UniCredit Russia) to 'A-2' 
from 'A-3'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB' long-term counterparty 
credit ratings on the bank. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The raising of the short-term rating follows a similar action on the Russian 
Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; 
Russia national scale 'ruAAA') and the revision of our criteria on the linkage 
between long-term and short-term ratings on sovereigns (for further details 
see 
"here
7402266&rev_id=2&sid=1005762&sind=A&" published June 27, 2012, on 
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). According to the criteria, a 
short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating 
by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to corporate 
entities. 

Although we view UniCredit Russia as highly strategic to its immediate parent, 
Austria-based UniCredit Bank Austria AG (A/Negative/A-1), we cap the ratings 
on the bank at the level of the sovereign because the bank's business profile 
is only exposed to the Russian economy. The raising of the short-term rating 
on the bank is therefore a direct consequence of the upward revision of the 
short-term rating on Russia. 

The ratings on UniCredit Russia reflect our 'bb' anchor for a commercial bank 
operating solely in Russia. They also reflect our assessment of the bank's 
"strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk 
position, "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define 
these terms. These assessments balance related strengths and weaknesses of the 
Russian banking system. Furthermore, we consider that the bank has a strong 
competitive position and brand recognition in the domestic market.

The 'BBB' long-term rating on UniCredit Russia is two notches higher than its 
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bb+'. We view UniCredit 
Russia as a "highly strategic" entity of UniCredit Bank Austria AG. This is 
based on the bank's high operational integration and alignment with the 
UniCredit group's global strategy. In our view, UniCredit Bank Austria AG 
would provide extraordinary support in case of need to its fully owned Russian 
subsidiary. We believe that the extraordinary support from the Austrian 
government, which we factor into the ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria AG, 
could be extended to some extent to its subsidiaries in Central and Eastern 
Europe (CEE), including UniCredit Russia.

Outlook
The stable outlook on UniCredit Russia mirrors that on the long-term sovereign 
credit rating on the Russian Federation. It also reflects our view of the 
operating environment in Russia, which we consider to be gradually 
stabilizing, as well as our expectation that UniCredit Russia's improving 
asset quality and good financial performance are sustainable. 

The ratings on UniCredit Russia are at the same level as the sovereign foreign 
currency ratings on Russia. Accordingly, any negative rating action on the 
ratings on the sovereign would have negative implications for the ratings on 
the bank. In addition, in the event of any negative rating action on the 
ultimate parent, the UniCredit group, which we currently rate one notch above 
UniCredit Russia, we would reassess the potential implications for the ratings 
on UniCredit Russia. We would notably monitor the SACP of the Russian bank and 
whether it would be negatively affected by contagion risks from the larger 
group, and if the likelihood of support from its direct owner, UniCredit Bank 
Austria, is diminishing.


Ratings Score Snapshot
                       To                 
Issuer Credit Rating   BBB/Stable/A-2     

SACP                   bb+                
 Anchor                bb               
 Business Position     Strong (1)        
 Capital and Earnings  Adequate (0)      
 Risk Position         Adequate (0)      
 Funding               Average (0)       
 Liquidity             Adequate (0)      

Support                +2                
 GRE Support           0                 
 Group Support         2                 
 Sovereign Support     0                 

Additional Factors     0                 
 
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, March 19, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
 
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
                                        To                 From
ZAO UniCredit Bank
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Stable/A-2     BBB/Stable/A-3
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB/A-2            BBB/A-3 
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
