TEXT-S&P: U.S. banking sector overview teleconference Nov 15
November 13, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: U.S. banking sector overview teleconference Nov 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone conference
call on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2012, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard time. The call
will feature an overview of the third quarter's operating performance and
Standard & Poor's view on the challenges facing the industry, as well as an
update on earnings, capital, liquidity, and the regulatory environment. 

The credit analysts participating on this call will include Matthew Albrecht, 
Kenneth Frey, Carmen Manoyan, Rian Pressman, and Stuart Plesser. 

Teleconference slides and related articles will be available on our public 
website at 9:00 a.m. on the day of the call. To access this material, go to 
www.events.standardandpoors.com, and click on the link for this teleconference.

If you have any specific questions that you would like to submit ahead of 
time, please send via e-mail to eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com by 
Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012.

Please note that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services offers all of its 
broadcast teleconference calls to all interested participants on a 
complimentary basis.  

The teleconference will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m.  Please call at least 15 
minutes before the scheduled start of the call to complete the pre-call 
registration process.  

Live Dial-in Numbers:
     U.S./Canada (Toll Free): 1-866-617-1526
     U.S./Canada (Toll):      1-210-795-0624
     U.K. (Toll Free):        0800-279-9630
     U.K. (Toll):             44-20-7108-6390
     Conference ID No.:       7898330
     Passcode:                SANDP


Live and Replay Streaming Audio: The call will also be available live in 
"listen-only" mode at www.events.standardandpoors.com for listeners with the 
Real Player(tm) software, sound card, and speakers. The Streaming Audio playback
will be available until Thursday, Dec. 13, 2012.

If you have any questions about the conference call, please e-mail: 
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com. 
Please send any address corrections via e-mail to 
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.


Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

