TEXT-Fitch affirms American Equity ratings, outlook is stable

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) at 'BB+' and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of its insurance operating subsidiaries: American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company (AEILIC) and American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York, at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full ratings list follows the end of this release. Fitch views AEL's chief credit strengths to be: --A high credit quality bond portfolio; --Good operating results; --Adequate risk-adjusted capitalization; --Strong competitive position in the fixed indexed annuity market. Fitch considers AEL's bond portfolio to be of high credit quality, although there has been a shift to lower quality, yet still investment grade bonds in recent years. At March 31, 2012, U.S. Government sponsored agencies accounted for approximately 15% of fixed income securities and 98% of the portfolio was investment grade according to NAIC standards. Given the composition of the investment portfolio, AEL had comparably less investment related losses over the recent period of challenging capital markets than many of its peers. As the composition of AEL's portfolio continues to change as certain fixed maturity securities are subject to call redemption, Fitch expects credit risk will rise to levels more consistent with historical life insurance industry averages. AEILIC's statutory total adjusted capital increased 14% in 2011 to $1.7 billion. Fitch views AEILIC's NAIC risk based capital (RBC) ratio as adequate for the rating category.Insurance Rating Methodology