TEXT-S&P: Superstorm Sandy ratings impact teleconference Nov 14
November 13, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Superstorm Sandy ratings impact teleconference Nov 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 - Please join Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday, Nov.
14, 2012, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time for an interactive, live teleconference and
Q&A on our view of the ratings impact of Superstorm Sandy. Speakers are:
     -- Geoffrey Buswick, Managing Director, Infrastructure Group, U.S. Public 
Finance Ratings
     -- Karl Jacob, Senior Director, State & Local Government Group, U.S. 
Public Finance Ratings
     -- Taoufik Gharib, Director, Property/Casualty Group, North American 
Insurance Ratings
     -- Larry Kay, Director, U.S. CMBS Group, Structured Finance Ratings
     -- Neil Stein, Director, Property/Casualty Group, North American 
Insurance Ratings
     -- Dennis Sugrue, Director, Property/Casualty Group, European Insurance 
Ratings

