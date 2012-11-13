FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P report on criteria for management and governance scores
November 13, 2012

TEXT-S&P report on criteria for management and governance scores

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its criteria for
evaluating enterprises' management and governance credit factors in an article
titled "Methodology: Management And Governance Credit Factorsto register.

Speakers for the Webcast from Standard & Poor's Ratings Services include Steve 
Dreyer, Managing Director, Corporate Ratings, Mark Puccia, Managing Director, 
Global Criteria Officer, Ron Joas, Director, Insurance Ratings, and Laurence 
Hazell, Director, Governance Specialist.

 
Temporary telephone contact numbers: Mimi Barker, 646-784-1061; Mark Puccia, 
917-514-4592; Laurence Hazell, 646-963-1274; James Parchment, 917-207-6911; 
Rodney Clark, 347-759-1873.

 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

