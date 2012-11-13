TEXT-S&P rates Inter-American Investment notes 'AA'

Nov 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'AA' foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating on the Inter-American Investment Corp.'s (IIC) issue of $350 million floating rate notes due on Nov. 16, 2015. The ratings on IIC reflect its continued strong capital position, ample balance-sheet liquidity, and membership in the Inter-American Development Bank Group. The offsetting factors are the institution's small size and its exposure to private-sector borrowers, particularly second-floor lending to commercial banks, which exposes IIC to Latin American financial system risk and, for direct lending, to idiosyncratic corporate risk. IIC's private-sector loans entail higher default rates and losses given default than multilateral lending institution (MLI) loans to central governments. We expect that this capital market issue will raise IIC's debt borrowings-to-shareholder equity ratio to 1.2 (net of short-term debt maturing during 2012 and assuming 2% annual growth of shareholders' equity) at year-end 2012 from 0.9 at year-end 2011. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IIC will maintain a strong funding structure, capitalization, and liquidity, as well as our expectation that other Inter-American Development Bank Group shareholders will assume the 2% of total shares relinquished by the U.S. We could change our ratings on IIC based on our revised MLI criteria, which we expect to publish shortly. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Inter-American Investment Corp., July 24, 2012 -- Request for Comment: Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology, July 5, 2012 -- Criteria For Multilateral Lending Institutions, Oct. 19, 2007 RATINGS LIST Inter-American Investment Corp. Issuer Credit Rating AA/Stable/A-1+ New Rating Inter-American Investment Corp. $350 mil. floating rate notes due 2015 AA Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.