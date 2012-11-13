FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes servicer report on Midland Loan Services
November 13, 2012 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes servicer report on Midland Loan Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on Midland Loan
Services. This report provides an overview of the company's servicing operations
and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch.

The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:

Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' (Feb. 18, 2011);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 16, 2010).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Midland Loan Services

U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria
Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers

