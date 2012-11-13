TEXT-Fitch publishes servicer report on Midland Loan Services

Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on Midland Loan Services. This report provides an overview of the company's servicing operations and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' (Feb. 18, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 16, 2010). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Midland Loan Services U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers