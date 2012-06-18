FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P discontinues top-tier designation for HFAs
#Credit RSS
June 18, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is discontinuing its top-tier
designation for U.S. housing finance agencies (HFAs). The predecessor to the
issuer credit rating (ICR) for HFAs, the top-tier designation has not been
conferred upon any HFA since 1993, and 10 of the 13 top-tier agencies received
that designation in the 1980s. Furthermore, 11 of the 13 top-tier HFAs also
carry ICRs, making the top-tier label redundant.

The analysis that we conduct for an HFA ICR is more thorough than that for 
top-tier HFAs, and we update our ICR reviews annually. An ICR consists of the 
following elements, all of which are essential components of a top-tier 
analysis:
     -- Bond issuance,
     -- Sufficiency of unrestricted net assets,
     -- Internal controls and financial management,
     -- Portfolio quality,
     -- Administrative capacity,
     -- Investment policy, and
     -- Government support.

HFA AND TOP TIER AS-OF DATE
California Housing Finance Agency               December 1985
Connecticut Housing Finance Authority            October 1990
Georgia Housing and Finance Authority             August 1992
Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency            November 1987
Michigan State Housing Development Authority     January 1986
Minnesota Housing Finance Agency                    June 1985
Missouri Housing Development Commission         November 1987
New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency       May 1988
New York City Housing Development Corp.         November 1993
Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency                 June 1985
Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.    March 1988
Virginia Housing Development Authority             March 1986
West Virginia Housing Development Fund             April 1987

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com.

 (New York Ratings Team)

