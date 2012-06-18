FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises NuStar Energy outlook to negative
June 18, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises NuStar Energy outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

June 18 - Overview
     -- U.S. midstream energy company NuStar Energy L.P.'s financial
ratios are weak and its asphalt refining business continues to underperform and
weigh on the partnership's business and financial risk profiles.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit and senior unsecured 
ratings and revising the outlook to negative from stable.
     -- The negative outlook reflects our view that total debt to EBITDA will 
be about 5x for 2012.

Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' 
corporate credit and senior unsecured rating on San Antonio-based midstream 
energy company NuStar Energy Partners L.P. At the same time, we revised the 
outlook to negative from stable. 

As of March 31, 2012, NuStar had about $2.5 billion of balance-sheet debt.

Rationale
The rating action reflects our view that NuStar's financial metrics will 
remain weak for 2012, with total debt to EBITDA of about 5.0x, higher than our 
previous expectations of about 4.5x. The partnership's asphalt-refining 
segment continues to underperform, primarily due to weak asphalt demand. Cash 
flows from this business segment are highly volatile and can have significant 
working capital requirements, which, in our opinion, harms NuStar's business 
and financial risk profiles. At the same time, the cash flow lag from growth 
projects in the more stable storage and transportation segments will keep the 
balance sheet somewhat stretched until late 2013, in our view.

Standard & Poor's ratings on NuStar reflect its "satisfactory" business risk 
profile and "significant" financial risk profile, under our criteria. Our 
rating is based on the partnership's ownership of fairly predictable 
operations focused on pipelines, terminals, and storage for refined products, 
crude oil, and ammonia. With more than 8,000 miles of crude and 
refined-product pipelines and about 90 million barrels of storage capacity, 
NuStar is one of the larger publicly traded master limited partnerships (MLPs) 
focused on oil and gas logistics assets. NuStar's volatile asphalt-refining 
business and the partnership's relatively aggressive financial leverage 
partially offset these strengths.

NuStar's asphalt-refining business adds significant volatility to its overall 
cash flow, has large working capital requirements, and, in our view, is ill 
suited for an MLP structure. Asphalt margins have historically been highly 
variable and have been minimally profitable for years. The asphalt and fuels 
marketing segment performed well in 2008, generating $127 million in EBITDA 
(technically, $188 million burdened by a $61 million hedging loss), which well 
surpassed our expectations. In 2012, however, we expect the asphalt segment to 
underperform due to continued weakness in asphalt demand. Under our base-case 
forecast, we assumed EBITDA for the asphalt segment to be about $20 million, 
EBITDA for the fuels marketing business to be between $50 million and $60 
million, and that the San Antonio refinery is break-even due to high crude 
input costs. We assume the asphalt segment will account for about 20% of 
NuStar's consolidated EBITDA in 2012. NuStar's asphalt assets consist of a 
74,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Paulsboro, N.J.; a 30,000-bpd refinery 
in Savannah, Ga.; and three asphalt terminals with a combined storage capacity 
of 4.8 million barrels.

The partnership's core transportation and storage segments continue to 
generate the bulk of overall cash flow (about 80%). These largely fee-based 
businesses generate stable cash flow and support credit quality. We believe 
these business segments should see higher cash flow in 2012 from organic 
growth projects such as the storage expansion at the St. James, La. terminal 
facility and crude pipeline projects in the Eagle Ford shale.

Since December 2006, Valero Energy Corp. no longer has any direct or indirect 
equity interest in NuStar. However, it remains a large customer, responsible 
for roughly one-quarter of the partnership's EBITDA. Many of NuStar's assets 
support Valero's refineries. Any prolonged operational outages at these 
refineries could hurt throughput at NuStar, although the partnership has 
somewhat mitigated this risk through business-interruption insurance. For 
example, Valero's McKee, Texas, refinery had lower throughput levels during 
the first half of 2007 because of a fire, but the shortfall did not 
meaningfully hurt NuStar's EBITDA because the partnership collected on its 
business-interruption insurance.

NuStar's financial risk profile is significant in our assessment due to its 
high leverage. Inclusive of our adjustments, we expect its debt to EBITDA 
ratio to be about 5x by year-end 2012. Current leverage is higher than we 
previously expected primarily due to weaker-than-expected results in the 
asphalt-refining business and the cash flow lag from NuStar's St. James and 
St. Eustatius terminal expansions. In 2012, we expect distribution coverage to 
be about 1x. NuStar has a stated policy to disburse only one-half of the 
current asphalt-related distributable cash flows to unitholders. In our view, 
distribution coverage could slip below 1x due to weakness in the asphalt and 
fuels marketing segment.

Liquidity
We consider NuStar's liquidity "adequate" under our liquidity criteria. We 
project that sources divided by uses will be about 1.2x during the next 12 
months. Our assumptions for the partnership's sources of cash include about 
$375 million of funds from operations (FFO) and about $700 million of unused 
capacity available under its $1.5 billion bank facility that matures in May 
2017. Key uses include about $475 million of capital expenditures (related to 
both maintenance and growth), $134 million of long-term debt maturities, and 
distributions of about $340 million. A key assumption in our liquidity 
analysis is that we would expect NuStar to scale down its capital spending if 
sources of liquidity became constrained.

As of March 31, 2012, the partnership's leverage covenant limits the amount 
NuStar can currently borrow under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. 
The facility matures in May 2017 and has a maximum debt to EBITDA covenant of 
5.0x, which increases to 5.5x for the quarter ended June 30 of each fiscal 
year. The partnership was in compliance with the covenant with a ratio of 4.6x 
but the EBITDA cushion was tight (under 10%), which leaves little room for 
underperformance in any of NuStar's business segments, in our view.

Outlook
The outlook on NuStar is negative, and reflects our view that the 
partnership's total debt to EBITDA will be about 5x and the asphalt segment 
will continue to weigh on NuStar's business and financial risk profiles. We 
would consider lowering the rating if NuStar's debt to EBITDA ratio remains 
above about 4.5x pro forma for completed growth projects and we do not believe 
leverage is likely to decrease. Apart from financial measures, we could 
consider a negative ratings action if the supply agreement with PDVSA changes 
such that the asphalt plants' profitability materially worsens, or if NuStar 
encounters any unexpected material operating challenges.  

We think a positive rating action is unlikely in the near term. However, we 
could consider revising the outlook to stable if leverage decreases to the 
low-4x area.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy 
Industry, April 18, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
NuStar Energy L.P.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Negative/--   BBB-/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

NuStar Energy L.P.
NuStar Logistics L.P.
NuStar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P.
Valero Logistics Operations L.P.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

