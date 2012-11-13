TEXT S&P revises Credit Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine-Banque outlook

OVERVIEW -- On Oct. 25, 2012, we revised our outlook to negative from stable on Credit Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine-Banque (CFCAL-Banque; A/Negative/A-1). -- Our covered bond ratings on the Obligations Foncieres issued by Credit Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine - Societe de Credit Foncier are one notch above our rating on the program's sponsor, CFCAL-Banque. -- Consequently, we have revised our outlook on the covered bonds issued by Credit Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine - Societe de Credit Foncier (CFCAL-SCF) to reflect the outlook on CFCAL-Banque. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its outlook to negative from stable on its ratings on the covered bond program and related series of Obligations Foncieres (OFs; French legislation-enabled covered bonds) issued by Credit Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine - Societe de Credit Foncier (CFCAL-SCF) (see list below). The issuer is a "societe de credit foncier" (SCF; a special-purpose financial institution) owned by Credit Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine-Banque (CFCAL-Banque; A/Negative/A-1). On Oct. 25, 2012, we revised our outlook on CFCAL-Banque to negative from stable (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Consequently, we have today revised our outlook on CFCAL-SCF's covered bond program and related series of OFs to reflect the covered bonds' exposure to the program's sponsor, CFCAL-Banque. We uplift the rating on the OFs from that on CFCAL-Banque, to which we deem CFCAL-SCF a core subsidiary. According to our asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk criteria, CFCAL-SCF's OFs could achieve up to seven notches of uplift above the credit rating on CFCAL-Banque (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk," published Dec. 16, 2009). This is based on our assessment of the covered bonds' ALMM risk classification as "low" and our categorization of the program in category 1. However, the difference between the rating on the OFs and the credit rating on CFCAL-Banque is limited to one notch. This is based on our assessment of CFCAL-SCF's and CFCAL-Banque's operational and administrative risks. These include a lack of segregation between the SCF and the bank's systems, cash flows and accounts, as well as the limited size of the bank's operations. Furthermore, according to our criteria "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions" and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology and Assumptions," both published on May 31, 2012, the ratings on the program and series are also linked by way of a one-notch uplift to that on CFCAL-Banque due to its swap exposures. The ratings are also weak-linked to that on the transaction's liquidity facility provider Credit Mutuel Arkea (A+/Negative/A-1). Therefore, the ratings on the OFs are effectively capped at one notch above that on the bank. As a result, today's outlook revision on the covered bonds program and OFs issued by CFCAL-SCF follows that on CFCAL-Banque on Oct. 25, 2012. No other rating action was taken. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology and Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009 -- European Legal Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 RATINGS LIST OUTLOOK ACTION To From Credit Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine - Societe de Credit Foncier And Related Issuances Long-term: A+/Negative A+/Stable France: Legislation-Enabled Covered Bonds (Obligations Foncieres)