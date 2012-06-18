TEXT-S&P puts Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena on watch negative

June 18 - Overview -- In our view, the financial position of Italy-based Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) is under pressure from a combination of deteriorating asset quality metrics, weakened earnings, and low financial flexibility. -- We are placing our 'BBB/A-2' ratings on CreditWatch negative. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings if we believe that MPS will find it challenging to accelerate handling of nonperforming assets or sustainably strengthen its capital position while improving earnings capacity and financial flexibility. Rating Action On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (MPS) on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also put all of our ratings on MPS' subordinated, junior subordinated, and hybrid debt issues on CreditWatch negative. Rationale The rating action reflects what we view as the convergence of various negative pressures on MPS' financial profile. MPS' asset quality has deteriorated more than that of its domestic peers during the recent economic downturn. The group entered the downturn with a higher stock of nonperforming assets (NPAs) and higher coverage than the average for Italian banks. However, bad debts have continued to accumulate at a rate slightly higher then the Italian average, reaching what we see as a very high 16.2% of gross loans at end of March 2012. The coverage of "sofferenze" (defaulted loans) by specific loan loss reserves has remained almost stable since the start of the crisis at 56%, lower than for international peers. Additionally, MPS has been facing a EUR3.2 billion capital shortage according to the results of the European Banking Authority's capital stress test exercise, which the bank has to cover by end June 2012. This shortfall is mainly related to the mark to market of MPS' investments in long-term, fixed-rate Italian government bonds, where most of the interest rate risk has been swapped to floating rates. Although MPS has managed to reduce the shortfall through regulatory capital management and optimization risk-weighted assets, we understand that it still needs about EUR1.5 billion, based on its first-quarter 2012 results. MPS has historically limited financial flexibility, which has recently been exacerbated by the debt burden of its majority owner, Fondazione Monte dei Paschi, because of weak equity market conditions. MPS received EUR1.9 billion of government hybrid instruments (Tremonti bonds) in 2009, whose reimbursement will become more expensive starting in July 2013, according to the terms of the instruments. The bank plans to approve its new business plan on June 25. We believe that the plan should help us to understand the extent of any improvement in the bank's earnings capacity, which is in our opinion weaker than that of its domestic peers. Our ratings on MPS reflect our 'bbb' anchor for banks operating in Italy and a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb'. Our review of the ratings during the CreditWatch period will concentrate on whether our previous assessments of the bank's capital and earnings, and risk position continue to reflect our view of MPS' risk profile, given the convergence of negative trends in the recent past. We will also consider the group's business position in view of the new business plan. We consider MPS to have "high" systemic importance and the Italian government to be "supportive" of its banking sector. We currently do not incorporate any uplift from the SACP into the long-term rating, given the 'BBB+' long-term rating on Italy. CreditWatch We intend to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months following a review of MPS' plans to address the weaknesses described above. We could lower the ratings if: -- We take the view that MPS will find it difficult to maintain its credit loss performance in line with the industry average and to accelerate the resolution of its higher stock of NPAs, or -- We take the view that MPS will find it difficult to sustainably strengthen its capital position through immediate actions, and to durably improve its earnings capacity and financial flexibility. On the contrary, we may affirm the ratings if we have evidence that the negative pressure on the group's financial profile is durably reversing. We will consider the likelihood that MPS may benefit from extraordinary support in case of need, notably to cover any possible capital shortfall in meeting EBA target ratios. Uplift for government support may therefore partly offset the impact on the issuer credit rating, if we lower the SACP. We may lower the ratings by one or two notches. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 SACP bbb Anchor bbb Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Adequate (0) and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB/Negative/A-2 Certificate Of Deposit BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB/A-2 Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Neg BBB Subordinated BBB-/Watch Neg BBB- Junior Subordinated B+/Watch Neg B+ MPS Capital Trust I MPS Preferred Capital I LLC Preferred Stock* B/Watch Neg B *Guaranteed by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA. 