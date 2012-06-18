FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P puts Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena on watch negative
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P puts Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena on watch negative

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

June 18 - Overview
     -- In our view, the financial position of Italy-based Banca Monte dei 
Paschi di Siena (MPS) is under pressure from a combination of
deteriorating asset quality metrics, weakened earnings, and low financial
flexibility. 
     -- We are placing our 'BBB/A-2' ratings on CreditWatch negative.
     -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we could lower 
the ratings if we believe that MPS will find it challenging to accelerate 
handling of nonperforming assets or sustainably strengthen its capital 
position while improving earnings capacity and financial flexibility.

Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB/A-2' 
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based Banca Monte 
dei Paschi di Siena SpA (MPS) on CreditWatch with negative implications. We 
also put all of our ratings on MPS' subordinated, junior subordinated, and 
hybrid debt issues on CreditWatch negative.

Rationale
The rating action reflects what we view as the convergence of various negative 
pressures on MPS' financial profile. 

MPS' asset quality has deteriorated more than that of its domestic peers 
during the recent economic downturn. The group entered the downturn with a 
higher stock of nonperforming assets (NPAs) and higher coverage than the 
average for Italian banks. However, bad debts have continued to accumulate at 
a rate slightly higher then the Italian average, reaching what we see as a 
very high 16.2% of gross loans at end of March 2012. The coverage of 
"sofferenze" (defaulted loans) by specific loan loss reserves has remained 
almost stable since the start of the crisis at 56%, lower than for 
international peers. 

Additionally, MPS has been facing a EUR3.2 billion capital shortage according to
the results of the European Banking Authority's capital stress test exercise, 
which the bank has to cover by end June 2012. This shortfall is mainly related 
to the mark to market of MPS' investments in long-term, fixed-rate Italian 
government bonds, where most of the interest rate risk has been swapped to 
floating rates. Although MPS has managed to reduce the shortfall through 
regulatory capital management and optimization risk-weighted assets, we 
understand that it still needs about EUR1.5 billion, based on its first-quarter 
2012 results. MPS has historically limited financial flexibility, which has 
recently been exacerbated by the debt burden of its majority owner, Fondazione 
Monte dei Paschi, because of weak equity market conditions. MPS received EUR1.9 
billion of government hybrid instruments (Tremonti bonds) in 2009, whose 
reimbursement will become more expensive starting in July 2013, according to 
the terms of the instruments. 

The bank plans to approve its new business plan on June 25. We believe that 
the plan should help us to understand the extent of any improvement in the 
bank's earnings capacity, which is in our opinion weaker than that of its 
domestic peers. 

Our ratings on MPS reflect our 'bbb' anchor for banks operating in Italy and a 
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb'. Our review of the ratings during 
the CreditWatch period will concentrate on whether our previous assessments of 
the bank's capital and earnings, and risk position continue to reflect our 
view of MPS' risk profile, given the convergence of negative trends in the 
recent past. We will also consider the group's business position in view of 
the new business plan. 

We consider MPS to have "high" systemic importance and the Italian government 
to be "supportive" of its banking sector. We currently do not incorporate any 
uplift from the SACP into the long-term rating, given the 'BBB+' long-term 
rating on Italy.

CreditWatch
We intend to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months following a 
review of MPS' plans to address the weaknesses described above. 

We could lower the ratings if: 
     -- We take the view that MPS will find it difficult to maintain its 
credit loss performance in line with the industry average and to accelerate 
the resolution of its higher stock of NPAs, or 
     -- We take the view that MPS will find it difficult to sustainably 
strengthen its capital position through immediate actions, and to durably 
improve its earnings capacity and financial flexibility.

On the contrary, we may affirm the ratings if we have evidence that the 
negative pressure on the group's financial profile is durably reversing. 

We will consider the likelihood that MPS may benefit from extraordinary 
support in case of need, notably to cover any possible capital shortfall in 
meeting EBA target ratios. Uplift for government support may therefore partly 
offset the impact on the issuer credit rating, if we lower the SACP. We may 
lower the ratings by one or two notches.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating      BBB/Watch Neg/A-2

SACP                      bbb
 Anchor                   bbb
 Business Position        Strong (+1)
 Capital and Earnings     Moderate (-1)
 Risk Position            Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity    Adequate (0) and Adequate (0)

Support                   0
 GRE Support              0
 Group Support            0
 Sovereign Support        0
Additional Factors        0

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Watch Neg/A-2  BBB/Negative/A-2
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB/Watch Neg/A-2  BBB/A-2
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB/Watch Neg      BBB
 Subordinated                           BBB-/Watch Neg     BBB-
 Junior Subordinated                    B+/Watch Neg       B+

MPS Capital Trust I
MPS Preferred Capital I LLC
 Preferred Stock*                       B/Watch Neg        B
   *Guaranteed by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA.


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

