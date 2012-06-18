FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates City National Bank's subordinated notes 'BBB+'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates City National Bank's subordinated notes 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the $150 million
subordinated notes issuance of City National Bank (CYN).

The notes will bear an annual coupon of 5.375%, 377.2 basis points over the 
10-year U.S. Treasury, and will mature on July 15, 2022.

Semiannual coupons are payable on January 15 and July 15 of each year, 
commencing on Jan. 15, 2013. 

Proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for general corporate purposes,
which may include capital to support acquisitions as well as to reduce 
short-term borrowings. The notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital of 
City National Bank and City National Corporation.


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.  The ratings above 
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.