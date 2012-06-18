TEXT-Fitch rates City National Bank's subordinated notes 'BBB+'

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the $150 million subordinated notes issuance of City National Bank (CYN). The notes will bear an annual coupon of 5.375%, 377.2 basis points over the 10-year U.S. Treasury, and will mature on July 15, 2022. Semiannual coupons are payable on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing on Jan. 15, 2013. Proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital to support acquisitions as well as to reduce short-term borrowings. The notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital of City National Bank and City National Corporation. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and