TEXT-Fitch updates thermal power projects rating criteria
June 18, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch updates thermal power projects rating criteria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has updated its global criteria report for rating
thermal power projects, applying to a broad range of projects including newly
constructed or existing, gas-fired or coal-fired, individual or portfolio, fully
contracted or merchant projects.  The latest criteria replace the existing
criteria published on June 20, 2011 without modifying Fitch's analytical
approach.  No changes to the ratings of existing transactions are anticipated as
a result of the application of the updated rating criteria.

Based on Fitch's experience, the key risk factors affecting the credit quality 
of thermal power projects include:

-- Completion Risk: The likelihood of completing the project on time, on budget 
and meeting required performance goals;

-- Operation Risk: Stability of technical performance and sufficiency of 
operations and maintenance costs and budgets; 

-- Supply Risk: Ability to obtain fuel at an economic price to deliver power to 
off-taker or power market;

-- Revenue Risk: Revenue stability based on capacity and power prices and 
dispatch risk;

-- Debt Structure: Terms and conditions of debt repayment, including structural 
features; 

-- Debt Service: Stability of cash flows to meet debt service requirements. 

The updated criteria report outlines how Fitch evaluates these risk factors in 
its rating analysis. The report includes a summary of the attributes Fitch 
considers in assessing the risk factors as 'stronger,' 'midrange,' or 'weaker' 
for thermal power project finance transactions.

The criteria report 'Rating Criteria for Thermal Power Projects' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
