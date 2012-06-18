TEXT-S&P cuts Broadview Networks to 'CCC-'

Overview -- U.S. competitive local exchange carrier Broadview Networks Holdings has $300 million of notes due Sept. 1, 2012. -- We believe there is a high risk of either a payment default or a debt restructuring, which we would likely consider a distressed exchange and thus tantamount to a default. -- We are lowering the ratings on Broadview, including our corporate credit rating to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+' and our senior secured notes issue rating to 'CC' from 'CCC'. -- The negative outlook reflects the fact that we would lower the rating if the company defaults on its obligations or enters into a financial restructuring which we would view as a distressed exchange and thus tantamount to a default. Rating Action On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Broadview Networks Holdings Inc. We lowered our corporate credit rating on the company two notches to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered our rating on the company's $300 million senior secured notes due Sept. 1, 2012 to 'CC' from 'CCC'. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '5', indicating our expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery of principal and interest in the event of a payment default. The downgrade reflects the risks associated with the company's near-term maturity of $300 million of notes due Sept. 1, 2012. Given that the company's cash, certificates of deposit, and investment securities collectively totaled $25 million as of March 31, 2012, and our expectations for no more than modest levels of free operating cash flow (FOCF) over the next year, we believe the company does not have the financial capacity to repay this debt from its existing cash sources. We therefore believe there is high risk of either a payment default or a financial restructuring which we would consider a distressed exchange. Rationale The ratings on Broadview primarily reflect its "weak" liquidity, given the secured notes maturity. The company also faces competitive pressures in its markets and the adverse impact of the still-sluggish U.S. economy on telecom spending by many of its retail and wholesale customers, as well as its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Standard & Poor's considers Broadview's business risk profile "vulnerable," and incorporates the competitive threats from much larger, financially stronger incumbent telephone companies--especially Verizon Communications Inc.--in Broadview's customer footprint. Although Broadview has provided tailored communications services and customer care, we anticipate that there could be accelerated marketing to its customer base by Verizon. In our view, this could pressure Broadview's prices and profit margins. Broadview has increasingly targeted larger business customers, rather than lower margin, off-net smaller business users. As a result, its customer base has declined over the past few years. Moreover, despite this move toward more profitable business as well as corporate efficiency improvement gains in the past few years, reported EBITDA margins have remained relatively flat, at around the 17% to 18% area since 2010 on a rolling-12-month basis, and we believe the company's FOCF may remain break-even to only modestly positive, at best. Resultant leverage is expected to remain around the 5x area achieved for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, before adjustments for the liquidation value of preferred stock, which brings our adjusted leverage ratio above 11x. Liquidity Liquidity is weak. The company has significant near-term refinancing risk, since it has yet to address the repayment of $300 million of debt due Sept. 1, 2012. The company was modestly FOCF negative in 2011, and we do not expect it to generate material FOCF in 2012. Cash, certificates of deposit, and investment securities collectively totaled $25 million as of March 31, 2012, and the company's $25 million revolving credit facility expires on Aug. 1, 2012, at which time outstanding borrowings under the revolver of $16 million are due. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Broadview, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is negative. We would lower the rating if the company defaults on its obligations or enters into a financial restructuring of the notes issue which we would view as a distressed exchange and thus tantamount to a default. We would then lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' and the issue rating to 'D'. Upon completion of any distressed exchange, we would reassess the rating, and potentially reassign corporate credit and issue-level ratings based on the new terms and debt amounts outstanding. If the company instead refinances the notes through a new issuance of debt and eliminates the threat of near-term maturities, we could raise the rating but likely no higher than 'B-', given the competitive challenges facing the company. Related Criteria And Research -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 26, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012 -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Action To From Broadview Networks Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC-/Negative/-- CCC+/Developing/-- Downgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From Broadview Networks Holdings Inc. Senior Secured CC CCC Recovery Rating 5 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.