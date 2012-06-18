FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Broadview Networks to 'CCC-'
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 9:17 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Broadview Networks to 'CCC-'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. competitive local exchange carrier Broadview Networks Holdings 
has $300 million of notes due Sept. 1, 2012.
     -- We believe there is a high risk of either a payment default or a debt 
restructuring, which we would likely consider a distressed exchange and thus 
tantamount to a default. 
     -- We are lowering the ratings on Broadview, including our corporate 
credit rating to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+' and our senior secured notes issue rating 
to 'CC' from 'CCC'.
     -- The negative outlook reflects the fact that we would lower the rating 
if the company defaults on its obligations or enters into a financial 
restructuring which we would view as a distressed exchange and thus tantamount 
to a default.

Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on 
Broadview Networks Holdings Inc. We lowered our corporate credit rating on the 
company two notches to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'. The outlook is negative.

We also lowered our rating on the company's $300 million senior secured notes 
due Sept. 1, 2012 to 'CC' from 'CCC'. The recovery rating remains unchanged at 
'5', indicating our expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery of principal and 
interest in the event of a payment default.

The downgrade reflects the risks associated with the company's near-term 
maturity of $300 million of notes due Sept. 1, 2012. Given that the company's 
cash, certificates of deposit, and investment securities collectively totaled 
$25 million as of March 31, 2012, and our expectations for no more than modest 
levels of free operating cash flow (FOCF) over the next year, we believe the 
company does not have the financial capacity to repay this debt from its 
existing cash sources. We therefore believe there is high risk of either a 
payment default or a financial restructuring which we would consider a 
distressed exchange. 

Rationale
The ratings on Broadview primarily reflect its "weak" liquidity, given the 
secured notes maturity. The company also faces competitive pressures in its 
markets and the adverse impact of the still-sluggish U.S. economy on telecom 
spending by many of its retail and wholesale customers, as well as its "highly 
leveraged" financial risk profile. Standard & Poor's considers Broadview's 
business risk profile "vulnerable," and incorporates the competitive threats 
from much larger, financially stronger incumbent telephone 
companies--especially Verizon Communications Inc.--in Broadview's customer 
footprint. 

Although Broadview has provided tailored communications services and customer 
care, we anticipate that there could be accelerated marketing to its customer 
base by Verizon. In our view, this could pressure Broadview's prices and 
profit margins.

Broadview has increasingly targeted larger business customers, rather than 
lower margin, off-net smaller business users. As a result, its customer base 
has declined over the past few years. Moreover, despite this move toward more 
profitable business as well as corporate efficiency improvement gains in the 
past few years, reported EBITDA margins have remained relatively flat, at 
around the 17% to 18% area since 2010 on a rolling-12-month basis, and we 
believe the company's FOCF may remain break-even to only modestly positive, at 
best. Resultant leverage is expected to remain around the 5x area achieved for 
the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, before adjustments for the liquidation 
value of preferred stock, which brings our adjusted leverage ratio above 11x.

Liquidity
Liquidity is weak. The company has significant near-term refinancing risk, 
since it has yet to address the repayment of $300 million of debt due Sept. 1, 
2012. The company was modestly FOCF negative in 2011, and we do not expect it 
to generate material FOCF in 2012. Cash, certificates of deposit, and 
investment securities collectively totaled $25 million as of March 31, 2012, 
and the company's $25 million revolving credit facility expires on Aug. 1, 
2012, at which time outstanding borrowings under the revolver of $16 million 
are due.

Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Broadview, to be 
published separately on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The outlook is negative. We would lower the rating if the company defaults on 
its obligations or enters into a financial restructuring of the notes issue 
which we would view as a distressed exchange and thus tantamount to a default. 
We would then lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' and the issue rating 
to 'D'. Upon completion of any distressed exchange, we would reassess the 
rating, and potentially reassign corporate credit and issue-level ratings 
based on the new terms and debt amounts outstanding. If the company instead 
refinances the notes through a new issuance of debt and eliminates the threat 
of near-term maturities, we could raise the rating but likely no higher than 
'B-', given the competitive challenges facing the company.

Ratings List

Downgraded; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Broadview Networks Holdings Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC-/Negative/--   CCC+/Developing/--

Downgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged
                                        To                 From
Broadview Networks Holdings Inc.
 Senior Secured                         CC                 CCC
   Recovery Rating                      5                  5


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

