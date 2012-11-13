FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P says speculative-grade pct of global corp entities up
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P says speculative-grade pct of global corp entities up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 - Speculative-grade ratings, as a share of the total global corporate entities Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services rates, increased to 46% as of Sept. 30, 2012, from 44.4% a year earlier, according to a report by Standard & Poor’s published today titled ”Ratings Distribution In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe, As Of Third-Quarter 2012. “The number of entities we rate globally increased by 1.3% to 6,235 as of September 30, from 6,155 as of June 30, representing 2,868 speculative- and 3,367 investment-grade entities,” said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research. Entities based outside the U.S. account for 51.7% of the global ratings population, with the majority of issuers (66.9%) being nonfinancial entities. The share of entities rated ‘CCC’ remained steady at 2.5%, and the median rating of all rated corporates is ‘BBB-'. In third-quarter 2012, Standard & Poor’s assigned 187 new ratings globally, 77 of which were within the U.S. (for more details on Standard & Poor’s policy regarding credit rating assignment, withdrawal, and suspension, see “Credit Ratings Assignment, Withdrawal, & Suspension Policy,” published Feb. 29, 2012, on standardandpoors.com.) During the quarter, 13 companies defaulted, and the global trailing 12-month speculative-grade default rate was 2.72% as of September 30. Downgrades outnumbered upgrades globally, as the downgrade ratio (for percentage of all rating actions) was 71%. Downgrades surpassed upgrades in each region, except the emerging markets where the downgrade ratio was 46%. Europe had the highest downgrade ratio with 84%.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.