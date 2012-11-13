TEXT - S&P may cut Israel Electric ratings

Overview -- Israel electric monopoly Israel Electric Corp. Ltd. (IEC) faces renewed liquidity pressure due to another increase in fuel costs resulting from the stoppage of natural gas from Egypt, which is forcing the company to procure more expensive fuels. -- The Israeli government is increasing debt guarantees by new Israeli shekel (NIS) 1 billion, and has approved the issuance of NIS3 billion in non-guaranteed debt, that it believes will together cover IEC's funding needs until at least the end of February 2013. -- We believe that the government continues to fully stand behind IEC in relation to the company's fuel costs, but that the liquidity support plan entails execution risk. -- We are placing our 'BB+' long-term foreign currency corporate credit rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The CreditWatch negative placement reflects our opinion that there is the risk of a multi-notch downgrade of IEC if the planned liquidity support measures are not implemented in a full and timely manner. Rating Action On Nov. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit and senior secured debt ratings on Israel's electricity monopoly, Israel Electric Corp. Ltd. (IEC), on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that IEC's liquidity, which we already define as "weak" (as per our criteria) on a stand-alone basis, is again under stress due to an unexpected increase in fuel costs for the remainder of 2012. IEC's liquidity has been under pressure for more than a year due to the fuel crisis, which was caused by the disruption of natural gas supplies from Egypt and the unexpected rapid depletion of reserves from the domestic Yam Tethys field. The disruption has caused IEC to procure more expensive fuels to run its power plants, straining its liquidity position until the rising costs are compensated for by an increase in tariffs. We anticipate that this situation will persist until the connection to the offshore Tamar gas field has been completed, which we currently expect will be in early-June 2013. We understand that IEC and the government have agreed on the following measures to strengthen IEC's liquidity in the near and medium term: -- Issuance of an additional new Israeli shekel (NIS) 1 billion of government guarantees to support debt-raising to cover the unexpected increase in fuel costs for the rest of 2012; -- Issuance of an additional NIS3 billion in unguaranteed debt that, in combination with the guaranteed debt, will cover IEC's funding needs until at least the end of February 2013; -- Strengthening of IEC's liquidity cushion to at least NIS2 billion by June 2013, to be achieved mainly through the NIS3 billion unguaranteed issuance; and -- Agreement, in principle, by the government to provide an additional NIS2 billion in debt guarantees for 2013 to cover any additional funding shortfalls due to fuel costs, should these arise. That said, the CreditWatch listing reflects our opinion that there is execution risk to this liquidity plan in the near term. We anticipate that the NIS 1 billion in new guarantees will be approved by parliament imminently, but that the NIS3 billion in unguaranteed debt has not yet been secured. Even if the full NIS3 billion is raised in the coming days or weeks, we remain cautious about IEC's ability to sustainably stabilize and strengthen its liquidity cushion, especially given the company's recent track record of cash flow forecasting in relation to the fuel crisis. We consider that the government fully stands behind IEC in relation to the fuel crisis, but that it has provided support through guarantees relatively late in the process and on ad hoc basis thus far. We also consider that the government's oversight of IEC's liquidity position and cash flow forecasting has been weak, contributing to its reactive and ad hoc approach. We understand from discussions with the government that it is putting in place a range of measures aimed at immediately strengthening its oversight of IEC's liquidity management, and ensuring it has the ability to provide more proactive support in the future, if needed. The ratings on IEC reflect the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), that we assess as 'b-', and our assumption of the likelihood of extraordinary government support, that we consider "very high." We view IEC as a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our opinion is that there is a "very high" likelihood that the State of Israel (foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1; local currency AA-/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to IEC in the event of financial distress. We base our assessment on IEC's: -- "Very important" role for Israel's economy, given its virtually unchallenged monopoly position and ownership of essentially all strategically important electricity distribution, transmission, and generation assets in the country. We anticipate some new competition in generation by way of independent power producers (IPPs), but, in our view, IEC's market share in this segment is unlikely to decrease below 80% of Israel's total capacity over the medium term. -- "Very strong" link with the Israeli state, which owns 99.85% of IEC and is actively involved in defining IEC's strategy and approving its borrowing plans. We consider that the "very strong" link is being tested in the current fuel crisis because the government has provided liquidity support to IEC relatively late and on an ad hoc basis. However, we expect that, when implemented, recent commitments from the government to strengthen its oversight of IEC's liquidity management will give us comfort that the link remains "very strong" at this stage. Liquidity We assess IEC's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. We base this on what we view as the company's "weak" stand-alone liquidity position, combined with our view that the Israeli government has the ability and willingness to provide sufficient liquidity support to IEC in a timely manner. Recent actions by the government, including the provision of guarantees, support this view. However, the government's willingness to continue to provide full and timely support will continue to be tested, in our opinion, until the fuel crisis has ended and IEC has taken material steps to sustainably strengthen its stand-alone liquidity buffer. Our view of IEC's "weak" stand-alone liquidity profile is based on the company's immediate funding gap, negative free operating cash flow, and the absence of committed backup facilities. Based on current information, if IEC succeeds in issuing NIS3 billion unguaranteed bonds this month, it will be funded to the end of February 2013. The company faces material debt maturities in 2013 of NIS4.7 billion. We anticipate that, to refinance this debt and fund other requirements, IEC will need to issue additional debt of about NIS7.4 billion during 2013, of which the company currently expects that about NIS3.9 billion will be government guaranteed. CreditWatch Standard & Poor's aims to resolve the CreditWatch placement within 90 days. During this period, we will assess whether the planned liquidity support measures, including the new government guarantees and IEC's unguaranteed bond issuance, are implemented in a full and timely manner and result in a stabilization of IEC's liquidity that we consider sustainable well into 2013. We will also assess whether the government has sufficiently strengthened its oversight of IEC's liquidity management, such that we believe a recurrence of the current liquidity stress is unlikely. The ratings could be affirmed if we believe that the recently announced liquidity support measures have been completed according to plan, and that the government and IEC have agreed on sufficiently robust measures to place IEC's liquidity on a sustainably strengthened footing well into 2013. Conversely, there could be a multiple-notch downgrade of IEC if the company and the government do not implement the recently announced liquidity measures and enhanced supervision in a full and timely manner, or if we believe that IEC's liquidity management has not been sufficiently strengthened to ensure that the current liquidity crisis does not recur. For example, our view of the link with the government could weaken and, thereby, so would our view of the likelihood of extraordinary support, if we believe that the government has not sufficiently strengthened its oversight of IEC's liquidity management, or if it does not provide support to IEC on a full and timely basis. Similarly, we could lower our 'b-' SACP on IEC if we assess that the imminent funding deficit has not been closed as we currently expect, or if the company does not implement its planned measures to sustainably strengthen its liquidity cushion into 2013. 