TEXT-S&P: media/entertainment and aerospace/defense spreads show wide gap
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: media/entertainment and aerospace/defense spreads show wide gap

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 - When examining spreads by industry, Standard & Poor's found that
media and entertainment's spreads are wider than aggregate spreads, said an
article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research,
titled "Media And Entertainment Spreads Are Wider Than Benchmarks, While
Aerospace And Defense Spreads Are Tighter." Conversely, the aerospace and
defense sector's spreads are lower than the aggregates.

"The speculative-grade spread for media and entertainment is 776 basis points 
bps, compared with 708 bps for the overall speculative-grade spread," said 
Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "The 
investment-grade spread for the sector is 274 bps, while the overall spread is 
224 bps."

"One of the reasons for media and entertainment's wide spreads is that the 
sector historically has had one of the highest negative biases, at an average 
of 28% from 1990-2012," said Ms. Vazza. Negative bias is the proportion of 
issuers with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative 
implications.

The aerospace and defense sector has a speculative-grade spread of 635 bps and 
an investment-grade spread of 194 bps.




The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

