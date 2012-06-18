TEXT-S&P raises Banco de Credito e Inversiones s-t rating

June 18 - Overview -- We are raising our short-term issuer credit rating on Chile-based Banco de Credito e Inversiones to 'A-1' from 'A-2' on adequate liquidity. -- We are affirming our 'A' long-term rating on the bank. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain its strong competitive position, healthy asset quality, good liquidity, and adequate capitalization and earnings generation during the next two years. Rating Action On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term issuer credit rating on Banco de Credito e Inversiones (BCI) to 'A-1' from 'A-2'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on the bank. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade follows the bank's improvement in asset-liability mismatch profile. The ratings on BCI reflect its "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Chile is 'bbb+'. Chile has an open and somewhat narrow economy, with relatively high dependence on commodity exports and a still low GDP per capita of about $12,500. However, its strong fiscal performance and low inflation, large external assets, low public debt burden, healthy financial system, relatively well-developed domestic capital market, and ongoing access to the global financial markets partially offset these weaknesses. With regard to industry risk, Chile enjoys low political and regulatory risk, which is partially reflected in its adequate banking regulation. The country has a highly competitive financial system that benefits from a good funding profile. It also has an ample deposit base that finances about 85% to 90% of total loans, and a relatively low dependence on external funding, which represents about 10% of the system's total liabilities. Moreover, Chilean banks have ongoing access to long-term funding in the domestic market, in inflation-adjusted local currency, which allows them to finance their residential mortgage businesses--a segment representing about 25% of total loans and about 20% of GDP. We view BCI's business position as a positive factor in our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). With total assets of $33.9 billion as of March 2012, BCI is Chile's fourth-largest financial institution. It has a market share of about 13% in total loans and deposits. BCI provides a wide range of banking products and services for individuals, small and midsize enterprises, and corporations. The bank has one of the largest distribution networks in the country, with 378 commercial contact points and about 1,300 ATMs. We believe that BCI will take advantage of its strong franchise and economies of scale to sustain its good profitability and healthy asset quality despite high competition in the Chilean financial system. We currently view BCI's capitalization as "adequate." This reflects our projection that its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification will be 8%-9% in the next 12 months. This ratio incorporates a return on average assets of 1.5%-2.0% and 30%-35% dividend payout. Our risk position assessment for BCI is "adequate." We consider BCI's loan portfolio, totaling about $24.1 billion, as well-diversified among customers and economic sectors, and that it is likely to remain healthy as a result of the solid performance of the Chilean economy. The bank posted nonperforming loans of 2.6% of total loans as of March 31, 2012. Net charge-offs represented only 1.0% of average customer loans. BCI presents, in our opinion, an "average" funding profile, based on relatively low-cost and diversified deposits. Deposits represented about 72.4% of the funding base. The bank has strong market penetration of current and savings accounts, as evidenced by the higher proportion of these deposits in its total deposits: 32% compared with system's 28%. This structure helps the bank to lower its funding costs. Time deposits which account for about 44% of deposits are also relevant and have a largest portion coming from brokers and institutional investors. Given the more unstable nature of these types of investors, the bank has been making efforts to extend the tenor of these deposits. We view this initiative as positive, as in our view, it reduces liquidity risks further. Cash, money market instruments, and liquid securities represented about 14% of BCI's total assets as of March 31, 2012, leading to our view of the bank's liquidity as "adequate." The issuer credit rating is one notch higher than the SACP, and reflects our view of a moderately high likelihood of government support, based on BCI's "high" systemic importance in Chile and our assessment of the government as "supportive" of its financial system. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BCI will maintain its strong competitive position in the Chilean financial system, with a market share of at least 12%. We believe that the bank will sustain its healthy asset quality, "adequate" liquidity, and "adequate" capitalization and earnings generation during the next two years. A strengthening of the bank's capital, resulting in a RAC ratio of more than 10%, could have positive rating implications. On the other hand, a reduction in the bank's market position or its RAC ratio falling to less than 7% would result in a downgrade. A liquidity shortage might also lead to a negative rating action. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 SACP a- Anchor bbb+ Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0) Support 1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 1 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded To From Banco de Credito e Inversiones Counterparty Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 A/Stable/A-2 Senior Unsecured mxAAA Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.