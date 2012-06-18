FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Banco de Chile rating to 'A+' from 'A'
#Market News
June 18, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises Banco de Chile rating to 'A+' from 'A'

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Overview
     -- Despite current economic and market uncertainties, Banco de Chile's 
credit loss ratios in its loan and investment portfolios are low.
     -- We are raising our long-term issuer credit rating on the bank to 'A+' 
from 'A' and affirming the 'A-1' short-term rating. The outlook is stable.
     -- We expect Banco de Chile to continue showing strong asset quality 
indicators, with net charge-offs lower than 1%, low proprietary trading, and a 
risk-adjusted capital ratio of about 8%.


Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 
issuer credit rating on Banco de Chile to 'A+' from 'A'. At the same
time, we affirmed our 'A-1' short-term issuer credit rating and rating on its $1
billion commercial paper program. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view of Banco de Chile's "strong" risk position. The 
bank's credit losses are much lower than the industry average and of its peers 
in the same BICRA industry risk score. In addition, despite current economic 
and market uncertainties, the bank has no losses or write downs due to low 
proprietary trading. The bank has kept the level of trading intermediation 
through proprietary position very low. Although volatility in trading gains 
has persisted because of the nature of these activities, it has represented a 
very low share of total revenues. During the past three years, proprietary 
position income has accounted for a low 1.4% of total revenues. We believe 
proprietary trading will remain low as a result of the bank's historical low 
risk appetite in this regard.

In addition, we believe that Banco de Chile's well diversified loan portfolio 
and business activities resulted in favorable risk concentration and risk 
diversification. The bank's risk exposures are mainly spread among sovereign, 
corporate and small to midsize enterprises, retail, and mortgage segments. 
Exposure to risky segments, such as homebuilders, has been very manageable and 
as of March 2012 stood at 6% of total loans. Credit losses have been 
significantly low--average of 0.9% during the past three years. Also, 
nonperforming loans have remained very low, averaging 1.2% over the same 
period. We believe these figures are indicative of the bank's sound track 
record amid global economic distress, as a result of strong underwriting 
standards and sound risk monitoring capabilities. 

The ratings on Banco de Chile reflect its "strong" business position, 
"adequate" capital and earnings assessment, "strong" risk position, and our 
view of "average" funding with "adequate" liquidity. The stand-alone credit 
profile (SACP) is 'a'.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 
economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting 
point in assigning an ICR. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in 
Chile is 'bbb+'. Chile has an open and somewhat narrow economy, with 
relatively high dependence on commodity exports and a still low GDP per capita 
of about $12,500. However, its strong fiscal performance and low inflation, 
large external assets, low public debt burden, healthy financial system, 
relatively well-developed domestic capital market, and ongoing access to the 
global financial markets partially offset those weaknesses. With regard to 
industry risk, Chile enjoys low political and regulatory risk, which is 
partially reflected in its adequate banking regulation. The country also has a 
highly competitive financial system that benefits from a good funding profile, 
with an ample deposit base that finances about 85% to 90% of total loans, and 
relatively low dependence on external funding, which represents about 10% of 
the system's total liabilities. Moreover, Chilean banks have ongoing access to 
long-term funding in the domestic market, in inflation-adjusted local 
currency, which allows them to finance their residential mortgage businesses. 
This segment represents about 25% of total loans and about 20% of GDP.

In our opinion, Banco de Chile enjoys a prominent position in the Chilean 
banking system as one of the two largest financial institutions. The well 
established and known franchise nationwide--with the largest branching 
network--contributes stable business operations, which were not affected 
during the recent financial crisis, and supports our overall "strong" 
assessment of its business position. This business stability reflects stable 
and strong market shares in terms of loans and deposits of 19.7% and 18.7%, 
respectively, as of March 2012. Banco de Chile's sound diversified business 
activities in terms of products, economic and market segments, and revenues 
also provide strong business stability. We expect its business operations to 
remain robust due to the bank's strategy that aims to achieve growth in all 
business lines without major disruptions in its business mix. We also expect 
Banco de Chile to remain a leading financial institution in the healthy 
Chilean banking system.

Our assessment of "adequate" capital and earnings stems primarily from our 
forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio which under our base-case scenario 
we project to be about 8% during the next two years, which will remain in our 
"adequate" range level. This projection takes into account an average loan 
portfolio growth of 10% during the next 24 months, marginal pressures in net 
interest margins due to high competition, and a 70% dividend payout ratio. In 
addition, we consider quality of capital and earnings as "strong" because its 
capital base primarily consists of paid-in capital and retained earnings. In 
addition, the bank does not rely significantly on hybrid instruments for 
regulatory capitalization purposes. High quality of earnings is also a 
characteristic. The bank's core earnings to Standard & Poor's risk-weighted 
assets and average adjusted assets compare well with those of its regional and 
global peers. As of March 31, 2012, these ratios were 2%, respectively, and we 
forecast them to be 1.8%, which we deem as strong. In addition, there's no 
revenues concentration due to its well-diversified business activities. In our 
view, the healthy stream of recurrent revenues, as a result of its adequate 
earnings capacity, provides earnings buffer to cover normalized losses.

We view Banco de Chile's funding as "average" compared with the industry norm. 
About 76% of its total funding structure is composed of customer deposits, 
which hasn't changed significantly during the past five years. Of these, 
approximately 50% are retail deposits, and wholesale ones do not show 
significant concentrations. Wholesale funding represented the remaining 24%. 
This is mainly composed of interbank lines, repurchase agreements, and senior 
unsecured bonds. The good financial flexibility has allowed the bank to access 
debt capital markets to substitute debt for cheaper funding. Recently, its $1 
billion commercial paper issuance has allowed it to do this, while having the 
necessary resources to leverage future growth. This has resulted, though, in 
net loans to deposit ratio of 121.4% which is higher than of its other 
regional peers but in line with the industry's 117.9%. We believe that this 
ratio is particularly higher in Chile because of the banks' good access to 
capital markets, which is not common in other Latin American banking systems. 
Also, the Chilean banks' need to fund mortgage loans with similar tenure 
instruments (denominated in "Unidades de Fomento") has resulted in more 
wholesale funding than for other regional players. Given its strong franchise, 
we expect customer deposits to remain as Banco de Chile's main funding source 
and its funding structure to remain similar.

Banco de Chile's liquidity is "adequate" and reflects that cash on hand plus 
liquid securities (excluding restricted cash from monetary regulation) covers 
in excess its next 12 months wholesale funding maturities. It also represented 
15% of its total deposit base as of March 31, 2012--similar to other large 
Chilean players. We also consider its debt maturity profile as adequate. More 
than 85% of its debt issuances mature after 2015. Banco de Chile's short-term 
maturities are mainly its interbank credit facilities and its commercial 
paper. We believe its debt maturity profile is very manageable and poses no 
significant refinancing risks.

Our issuer credit rating on Banco de Chile is one notch higher than its SACP. 
The latter reflects our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of government 
support, based on Banco de Chile's high systemic importance in the country and 
our assessment of the government as "supportive" towards its banking system. 
This stems from the government's track record of providing support to the 
banking sector in times of exceptional stress. In addition, we consider Banco 
de Chile of high systemic importance, due to its strong market share in terms 
of deposits, of around 19% as of March 31, 2012, and its position as one of 
the two largest Chilean financial institutions. We do not expect its high 
systemic importance to change. Currently, the foreign currency rating on Chile 
(A+/Positive/A-1) constrain those on the bank due to its investment 
portfolio's exposure to the Chilean government and its credit exposure to the 
Chilean economy.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Banco de Chile will continue 
showing strong asset quality indicators, with net charge-offs lower than 1% 
during the next two years, and low proprietary trading. It also incorporates 
our expectation that the bank will keep its strong business position through 
stable market shares and a RAC ratio of about 8% during the next 24 months. If 
there is a steep deterioration in the bank's capitalization, with forecasted 
RAC below 7%, as a result of lower earnings capacity and internal capital 
generation, or due to aggressive growth strategies in riskier segments, there 
could be a downgrade. We do not foresee an upgrade in the short term, even if 
we raise the sovereign ratings on Chile. This stems from the combination of 
Chile's local currency rating, the bank's SACP, and our "moderately high" 
likelihood of government support, as stated in our bank criteria.


Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating                  A+/Stable/A-1

SACP                                  a
  Anchor                              bbb+
  Business Position                   Strong (+1)
  Capital and Earnings                Adequate (0)
  Risk Position                       Strong (+1)
  Funding and liquidity               Average and Adequate (0)

Support                               +1
  GRE Support                         0
  Group Support                       0
  Government Support                  +1

Additional Factors                    0


Ratings List
Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed
                                        To                 From
Banco de Chile
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A+/Stable/A-1      A/Stable/A-1


Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Banco de Chile
 Certificate Of Deposit                 A+/A-1             A/A-1

Banco de Chile
 Senior Unsecured                       A+                 A
 Subordinated                           A                  A-


Ratings Affirmed

Banco de Chile
 Senior Unsecured                       mxAAA              
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                





Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

