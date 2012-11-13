FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Sandy shouldn't affect U.S. credit card ABS ratings
November 13, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Sandy shouldn't affect U.S. credit card ABS ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nov 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today stated that its ratings on
U.S. credit card asset-backed securities (ABS) would likely be unaffected by
Hurricane Sandy. 

Based on conversations with credit card issuers, we believe that credit card 
receivables performance could be slightly weaker in the next few months due to 
Hurricane Sandy. However, we think that the storm's adverse effect will likely 
be mitigated by the:
     -- Location of credit card servicing platforms outside of the affected 
areas and the effective implementation of disaster recovery plans;
     -- Geographical diversification of credit card accounts in the credit 
card pools;
     -- Ability of obligors to cure short term delinquencies following the 
restoration of power after wide-spread power outages;
     -- Ability of many of the severely affected obligors to avoid 
bankruptcies and charge-offs assuming that many of their property losses will 
be covered by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) aid and insurance 
reimbursements; and 
     -- Issuers' proactive action to suppress or waive certain fees and 
charges on the cards, leaving more funds to pay down outstanding debt. 

Credit card lenders generally diversify their servicing platforms, payments 
processing, and collections operations amongst various locations and often 
include third parties. In addition, most credit card operations have disaster 
recovery plans in place. As a result, we received feedback from credit card 
ABS issuers that, generally, Hurricane Sandy did not adversely affect these 
platforms or operations.

Most ABS credit card trusts benefit from strong geographical diversification, 
with obligor composition generally mirroring the population concentrations for 
the states. The majority of the most severely affected obligors are 
concentrated in the immediate coastal areas of Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern 
states, particularly New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. While this region 
generally makes up about 5%-15% of the U.S. credit card receivables included 
in ABS issuing trusts, only a small percentage of those state's populations 
live in areas immediately adjacent to the coast. Although we believe that an 
increase in home foreclosures and possible bankruptcy filings is likely on 
damaged homes that are secondary/vacation homes in the region, especially 
given that FEMA aid is not eligible for secondary homes, we think that the 
number of people affected in this category will likely not have an impact on 
the overall credit card receivables performance in the trusts. 

Based on conversations with credit card lenders, we think that most 
delinquencies that result from the storm will be short term delinquencies due 
to the wide-spread power outages and storm disruptions that delayed customers 
from making payments. Some delinquencies were likely mitigated by a 
significant portion of obligors who are enrolled in automated monthly payments 
from their bank accounts. In addition, the October delinquency rate will 
likely be unaffected because most lenders' billing cycles for that month 
closed prior to Oct. 29, 2012, when the hurricane hit the region. We believe 
the vast majority of the storm-related delinquencies that occur in early 
November will likely be cured before the end of the month as power is restored 
and obligors are able to resume their normal routines. 

Delinquency and loss rates could still be higher in November and future months 
because customers in hard-hit areas may be under financial pressure from 
storm-related damage. However, many obligors with major property damage in the 
coastal areas most severely affected by the flooding will likely benefit from 
FEMA, insurance, or other aid or reimbursements. We believe that higher 
delinquency and loss rates will likely be temporary and decrease as obligors 
receive various forms of reimbursements over time. 

Additionally, we believe that:
     -- Balances and utilization rates could increase in the next two months, 
as people in the affected regions charge for house repairs, gasoline for 
generators and other emergency supplies, and temporary accommodations;
     -- Insurance and various financial aid provided to affected families will 
likely cover or reimburse some of these charges; 
     -- We could see slightly lower yield in November because lenders 
proactively waived many fees and charges;
     -- A decrease in interchange and cash advance fees are also likely from 
some of the obligors who were unable to use their credit cards or draw cash 
due to power and internet service disruptions; and
     -- These effects are likely to be temporary and should not significantly 
impair on the yield.  

Based on the factors mitigating Hurricane Sandy's aftermath on credit card 
receivables, we believe the resulting performance will likely have a minimal 
effect on U.S. credit card ABS transactions and will not result in changes to 
our base-case and stress assumptions for the credit card pools or any of the 
outstanding credit card ABS ratings. Standard & Poor's will continue to review 
whether, in its view, the ratings assigned remain consistent with the credit 
enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems 
necessary.

