TEXT-S&P: Sandy shouldn't affect U.S. credit card ABS ratings

Nov 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today stated that its ratings on U.S. credit card asset-backed securities (ABS) would likely be unaffected by Hurricane Sandy. Based on conversations with credit card issuers, we believe that credit card receivables performance could be slightly weaker in the next few months due to Hurricane Sandy. However, we think that the storm's adverse effect will likely be mitigated by the: -- Location of credit card servicing platforms outside of the affected areas and the effective implementation of disaster recovery plans; -- Geographical diversification of credit card accounts in the credit card pools; -- Ability of obligors to cure short term delinquencies following the restoration of power after wide-spread power outages; -- Ability of many of the severely affected obligors to avoid bankruptcies and charge-offs assuming that many of their property losses will be covered by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) aid and insurance reimbursements; and -- Issuers' proactive action to suppress or waive certain fees and charges on the cards, leaving more funds to pay down outstanding debt. Credit card lenders generally diversify their servicing platforms, payments processing, and collections operations amongst various locations and often include third parties. In addition, most credit card operations have disaster recovery plans in place. As a result, we received feedback from credit card ABS issuers that, generally, Hurricane Sandy did not adversely affect these platforms or operations. Most ABS credit card trusts benefit from strong geographical diversification, with obligor composition generally mirroring the population concentrations for the states. The majority of the most severely affected obligors are concentrated in the immediate coastal areas of Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states, particularly New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. While this region generally makes up about 5%-15% of the U.S. credit card receivables included in ABS issuing trusts, only a small percentage of those state's populations live in areas immediately adjacent to the coast. Although we believe that an increase in home foreclosures and possible bankruptcy filings is likely on damaged homes that are secondary/vacation homes in the region, especially given that FEMA aid is not eligible for secondary homes, we think that the number of people affected in this category will likely not have an impact on the overall credit card receivables performance in the trusts. Based on conversations with credit card lenders, we think that most delinquencies that result from the storm will be short term delinquencies due to the wide-spread power outages and storm disruptions that delayed customers from making payments. Some delinquencies were likely mitigated by a significant portion of obligors who are enrolled in automated monthly payments from their bank accounts. In addition, the October delinquency rate will likely be unaffected because most lenders' billing cycles for that month closed prior to Oct. 29, 2012, when the hurricane hit the region. We believe the vast majority of the storm-related delinquencies that occur in early November will likely be cured before the end of the month as power is restored and obligors are able to resume their normal routines. Delinquency and loss rates could still be higher in November and future months because customers in hard-hit areas may be under financial pressure from storm-related damage. However, many obligors with major property damage in the coastal areas most severely affected by the flooding will likely benefit from FEMA, insurance, or other aid or reimbursements. We believe that higher delinquency and loss rates will likely be temporary and decrease as obligors receive various forms of reimbursements over time. Additionally, we believe that: -- Balances and utilization rates could increase in the next two months, as people in the affected regions charge for house repairs, gasoline for generators and other emergency supplies, and temporary accommodations; -- Insurance and various financial aid provided to affected families will likely cover or reimburse some of these charges; -- We could see slightly lower yield in November because lenders proactively waived many fees and charges; -- A decrease in interchange and cash advance fees are also likely from some of the obligors who were unable to use their credit cards or draw cash due to power and internet service disruptions; and -- These effects are likely to be temporary and should not significantly impair on the yield. Based on the factors mitigating Hurricane Sandy's aftermath on credit card receivables, we believe the resulting performance will likely have a minimal effect on U.S. credit card ABS transactions and will not result in changes to our base-case and stress assumptions for the credit card pools or any of the outstanding credit card ABS ratings. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings assigned remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary.