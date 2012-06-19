TEXT-Fitch on U.S. investment grade corporates bondholder risks

June 19 - Weak equity performance and return on investment among select U.S. investment grade corporate issuers could pose credit risks as management teams seek to maximize shareholder value at the expense of bondholders, according to a Fitch Ratings report. For its analysis, Fitch screened U.S. investment grade corporates according to several equity performance metrics. Those companies that rank near the bottom versus their peers across several of these measures can be, in Fitch's view, at heightened risk of engaging in shareholder value enhancing initiatives. These include changes to operating profiles and/or capital structures. Of the 19 companies identified, 15 are in the low-to-mid 'BBB' category. As measured by lagging returns on investment, corporate underperformance poses eventual risks for fixed-income holders, inviting equity-oriented actions, whether by internal or external catalysts. Negative rating actions may occur depending on the magnitude of any leverage increase for these initiatives, which include share repurchases, mergers and acquisitions, restructurings and/or spinoffs. The underperformers identified in Fitch's analysis are heavily focused on technology companies, with six of the companies being part of this sector. U.S. technology companies continue to mature in non-emerging markets, resulting in slower growth and accounting in part for lagging equity performance. Fitch believes the majority of U.S. investment grade corporates have solid liquidity and manageable debt maturity schedules, positioning them to navigate global economic challenges. Even in a slow-growth environment, Fitch expects most investment grade issuers to generate cash safely in excess of reinvestment requirements. Fitch also notes that ongoing macroeconomic risks and market conditions have lead investment grade issuers to generally favor conservative capital structures and liquidity. The full report 'Lagging Equity Performance Unveils Potential Risks for Bondholders' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Lagging Equity Performance Unveils Potential Risks for Bondholders