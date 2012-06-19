FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: for U.S. banks, finally time for the full Basel rules
June 19, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: for U.S. banks, finally time for the full Basel rules

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 19 - After a long delay, the Federal Reserve Board announced final
Basel 2.5 and draft Basel III capital rules for financial institutions on June
7, said an article published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "For
U.S. Banks, It's Finally Time For The Full Basel Rules." 

We believe that large, complex banks mostly anticipated the new trading risk 
regulation and proposed capital rules, given capital planning requirements 
under DFA. However, some of the specific details, including the broader scope 
of application, might have surprised smaller and regional banks, but we view 
them favorably.

"We don't expect the Fed's final Basel 2.5 rules to have a broad impact on 
U.S. bank ratings because the risk-adjusted capital framework we use to assess 
banks' capital and earnings applies much higher charges to banks' trading 
positions than the Basel 2.5 accord required," said Standard & Poor's credit 
analyst Rodrigo Quintanilla. "However, although transparency will improve, 
more complete disclosures based on Basel 2.5 measures may lead us to revise 
our capital and earnings assessments for banks, which could result in 
downgrades in some isolated cases."

"Similarly, given our use of the RAC framework, we don't expect to take any 
rating actions as the U.S. inches closer to the implementation of Basel III 
capital rules," said Mr. Quintanilla. Because the rules are subject to 
national discretion, which limits global comparability, in our view, we apply 
our RAC framework to better capture risks in a globally consistent manner. 
Still, meeting or exceeding minimum regulatory capital requirements is 
essential for a financial institution to operate as a going concern in the 
normal course of business. 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

