TEXT-Fitch: U.S. money fund shadow NAV volatility decreases further in 2012
#Funds News
June 19, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: U.S. money fund shadow NAV volatility decreases further in 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. MMFs Show Shadow NAV StabilityJune 19 - Shadow net asset value (NAV) volatility for U.S. prime money
market funds (MMFs) decreased further during the first five months of 2012
despite significant market headwinds, according to a Fitch Ratings' report.

U.S. MMF stability reflects conservative investment management practices by MMF
managers. Also enhancing MMF stability are important U.S. regulatory changes and
a decline in both credit and market risks. Fitch believes future trends of
shadow NAV will mainly depend on:

--The resolution of the Eurozone crisis;
--The evolving credit profile of global financial institutions; and
--The long-term fiscal condition of the U.S. and other sovereigns.

Fitch also notes that available daily liquidity of rated prime MMFs stood at
31.1% of their assets. This represents the highest level since Fitch introduced
MMF liquidity criteria in 2010. Given the current defensive posture of the U.S.
MMFs and on-going market challenges, Fitch does not anticipate this profile to
change in the immediate future.

This report is an update to Fitch's Jan. 18comment 'U.S. MMF Shadow NAV
Volatility Declines Post-Crisis' . The data has been extended to April 2012 to
capture the most recent period of heightened volatility resulting from the
ongoing Eurozone crisis, looming U.S. fiscal cliff and a global slowdown in
economic growth.

The full report 'U.S. MMFs Shadow NAV Stability' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com

