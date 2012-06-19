FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: card earnings buoyed by expected Q2 performance
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: card earnings buoyed by expected Q2 performance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 19 - Fitch believes recent credit card trust data points to a continued
decline in industry loss rates in 2Q12, bolstering the financial performance of
large general purpose card issuers through improved asset performance as well as
reserve releases. Industry average net loss rates, already at all time lows,
will likely fall below 4.0% in 2Q12, for the largest six issuers versus industry
average loss rates in excess of 6.7% between 2007 and 2011.

While seasonal trends will play a role in 2Q12 improvement, we believe card
issuers are also benefiting from better underwriting, stronger payment rates,
and fewer bankruptcy filings. Still, we continue to believe that net charge-off
rates will begin to rise from historical lows before year end, despite modest
portfolio growth, as losses are at unsustainable levels longer-term.

Net loss rates in 2Q12 are expected to improve upon the 4.01% average net
charge-off rate reported by the top six general purpose card issuers 1Q12, which
was already 11 basis points below the prior quarter and 267 basis points better
than the average loss rates from 2007-2011. Reflecting the strong credit card
performance, Discover Financial Services (rated 'BBB/F2' with a Stable Rating
Outlook by Fitch) reported its 2Q12 earnings results earlier today, including
card net charge-offs of 2.79%, which compared to 3.07% in the prior quarter and
5.01% in 2Q11.

Given credit trends, reserve releases are likely to boost quarterly earnings
results once again, albeit at a more moderate rate, yielding segment returns
well above historical averages. Returns on average card receivables were 4.2%
for the top six card issuers in 1Q12, which compared to average returns of 2.4%
in 1Q08.


Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

