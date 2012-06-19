FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P removes Consolidated Container from neg watch, affirms ratings
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 3:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P removes Consolidated Container from neg watch, affirms ratings

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

June 19 - Overview
     -- U.S.-based Consolidated Container Co. LLC is being acquired by 
affiliates of Bain Capital Partners LLC. 
     -- We have affirmed the 'B' corporate credit rating on Consolidated 
Container, and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it had been placed 
with negative implications on May 31, 2012. 
     -- We are also assigning issue-level and recovery ratings to the 
company's proposed $370 million senior secured first-lien term loan and $250 
million in senior unsecured notes.
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that improving operating 
results and favorable business conditions should allow Consolidated Container 
to maintain a financial profile consistent with the current ratings. 

Rating Action
On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 
corporate credit rating on Consolidated Container. At the same time, we 
removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative 
implications on May 31, 2012. The outlook is stable. 

We assigned a 'B' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to the proposed 
$370 million senior secured first-lien term loan due 2019. The '3' recovery 
rating reflects our expectation for a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the 
event of a payment default. 

We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the 
proposed $250 million in senior unsecured notes due 2020. The '6' recovery 
rating reflects our expectation for a negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the 
event of a payment default.

The $370 million senior secured first-lien loan and $250 million in senior 
unsecured notes and about $180 million in equity from Bain Capital will fund 
the purchase of outstanding equity and pay off existing debt of about $554 
million with the remainder applied toward the payment of transaction fees and 
expenses.

The company will also have a new $125 million asset-backed revolving credit 
facility, which we do not rate.  

Rationale
After the completion of the transaction, we expect leverage to be about 6x and 
a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of approximately 
12%. Although we would continue to view the financial profile as highly 
leveraged, we expect favorable operating trends and an improving financial 
profile to support a stable outlook. Based on our scenario forecasts, we 
expect leverage to improve gradually toward 5x and FFO-to-total-adjusted-debt 
will be flat to modestly better in the next few years through increased 
volumes, rationalization of low margin operations, and various cost reduction 
efforts. 

The ratings on Consolidated Container Co. LLC and its wholly owned subsidiary, 
Consolidated Container Capital Inc., reflect the company's stable operating 
performance, adequate liquidity, positive free cash flow generation, and a 
financial profile consistent with the rating. Standard & Poor's expects 
ongoing cost reductions, favorable raw material pass-through provisions, and 
commercialization of new products to continue to support favorable operating 
trends.

The ratings reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk and "weak" 
business risk. The weak business risk profile reflects the commoditized nature 
of Consolidated Container's products, high customer concentration, and a 
highly fragmented and competitive industry structure. This is somewhat 
mitigated by its significant market share in a relatively stable beverage and 
consumer product packaging markets and favorable sales contracts with its 
customers.

Consolidated Container produces rigid plastic containers for dairy products, 
water, juice, and other beverages; food, household, and agricultural 
chemicals; and motor oil. It generated revenues of about $739 million for the 
12 months ended March 31, 2012. The company's product mix is somewhat 
concentrated; about 46% of revenue comes from dairy and water packaging, which 
are commodity-type products and have mature demand patterns. The company's 
household chemicals and industrial & specialty packaging products, which are 
comparatively higher-margin businesses, account for about 32% of sales.

Consolidated Container's end markets are mostly stable, but its customer 
concentration is high. The company's largest customer, Dean Foods, constitutes 
about 20% of sales, and its top 10 customers account for 47% of sales. Still, 
significant market shares in some categories, strategically located facilities 
(including numerous onsite operations at customers' plants), and established 
and contractual relationships with key customers provide barriers to entry in 
this highly fragmented and competitive industry. 

Approximately 85% of the company's sales are under contracts with customers 
that allow for pass-through of fluctuations in raw material prices, typically 
with a 30 day time lag. Despite a high percentage of volume under contract, 
operating margins witnessed volatility in past years primarily because of 
volatile prices for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) resins (which account for 
93% of resins used). However, we expect increased volumes and improved pass 
through for its raw materials will support current operating margins (before 
depreciation and amortization) at about 15%. . 

The financial risk profile will continue to be highly leveraged after the 
transaction. We expect leverage to be about 6x and a ratio of FFO to total 
adjusted debt of approximately 12% for 2012. Based on our scenario forecast, 
we expect leverage to improve toward 5x and flat to modest improvement in its 
FFO to total adjusted debt ratio in the next few years. We expect this ratio 
to be within a range of 10% to 12% through a business cycle to maintain the 
current ratings.  

Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate" with cash sources more than covering its cash needs 
over the next two years. After the transaction, its proposed $125 million 
asset based revolving credit facility will be undrawn and will have about $7 
million in letters of credit. Near-term scheduled debt maturities are 
manageable, with only about $4.0 million due annually until 2017 when its $125 
million asset based revolving credit facility is due. 

Future growth will largely be driven by organic expansion and small tuck-in 
acquisitions to a lesser extent. Consolidated Container expects to fund the 
growth with internal cash generation and, if needed, from revolver borrowings. 
In 2012, we expect cash flow generation to be adequate to cover about $40 
million in capital expenditures. Financial covenants on the revolving credit 
facility include a springing minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1x that 
applies if availability falls to less than $15.5 million. Based on current 
assumptions, we do not expect availability to deteriorate to this level in the 
next few quarters. If this covenant is triggered, the coverage ratio will be 
applicable until availability equals or exceeds $15.5 million for five 
consecutive business days.

We believe Consolidated Container has adequate sources of liquidity to cover 
its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. 
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 
expectations and assumptions:

     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and 
facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-24 
months;
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more 
than 15%; and
     -- Because of the company's reasonable conversion of EBITDA to 
discretionary cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, 
high-impact shocks.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery 
report on Consolidated Container LLC to be published following this release on 
RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The outlook is stable. We believe operating trends should improve gradually in 
the next few years, supporting a financial profile consistent with the 
ratings. The stable outlook also reflects our view that liquidity should 
continue to be adequate, with meaningful availability under the revolving 
credit facility and positive free cash flow generation. We expect FFO to total 
adjusted debt to remain 10% to 12% and maintain the current ratings. Although 
we do not anticipate an upgrade in the near future, we could raise the ratings 
if the company achieves and maintains an FFO to total adjusted debt ratio of 
15% to 20%, with operating results remaining stable.

However, we could lower the ratings if sales volumes decline significantly; 
for example, if increased competition and prolonged weakness in the company's 
end markets cause it to lose customers, resulting in earnings deterioration. 
These business challenges could result in decreased liquidity or a drop in the 
FFO to total adjusted debt ratio to the single-digit area.

Based on our scenario forecasts, we could lower the ratings if operating 
margins weaken by two percentage points or more, or if volumes decline by more 
than 10% from our 2012 forecasts. In this scenario, we expect the company's 
leverage would deteriorate to more than 7x and FFO to total adjusted debt 
would decrease to less than 10%.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: U.S. Packaging Sector Ratings 
Remain Stable, Jan. 24, 2012
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 
Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Stable
                                        To                 From
Consolidated Container Co. LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B/Watch Neg/--
 Senior Secured                         B                  B/Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3
 Senior Secured                         CCC+               CCC+/Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6

Rating Withdrawn
                                        To                 From
Consolidated Container Capital Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                NR/--              B/Watch Neg/--

New Ratings
Consolidated Container Co. LLC
Consolidated Container Finance Inc.
 Senior Secured
  US$370 mil Term bank ln due 2019      B                  
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
 Senior Unsecured
  US$250 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020     CCC+               
   Recovery Rating                      6                  

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.